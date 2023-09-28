도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

Astronomers Discover New Galaxy, JWST-ER1, with James Webb Space Telescope

By맘포 브레시아

28년 2023월 XNUMX일
Astronomers Discover New Galaxy, JWST-ER1, with James Webb Space Telescope

Astronomers using the powerful James Webb Space Telescope have made an exciting discovery – a new galaxy called JWST-ER1. This finding is part of the JWST COSMOS-Web survey and was detailed in a recent paper released on September 14th.

JWST-ER1 is a giant elliptical galaxy, which are known for their round shape and their ability to change form over time. They cease to produce new stars early in their life and studying them can provide important insights into the evolution of galaxies.

The Yale University team, led by Pieter van Dokkum, pinpointed JWST-ER1 using the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) on the James Webb Space Telescope. This discovery is part of a larger project aiming to study one million galaxies.

What makes JWST-ER1 particularly unique is the presence of an Einstein ring. This phenomenon occurs when light is bent into the shape of a ring due to gravitational lensing. The center of JWST-ER1’s Einstein ring spans around 1.54 arcseconds.

JWST-ER1 is located at a redshift of 1.94 and has a estimated mass 650 billion times that of the Sun. It is believed to have been around for approximately 1.9 billion years and forms new stars at a moderate pace.

One intriguing aspect of JWST-ER1 is its compactness. Despite its size and tranquility, it resembles other quiet galaxies at a similar redshift.

The Einstein ring in JWST-ER1, known as JWST-ER1r, is believed to be created by a distant galaxy at a photometric redshift of 2.98. It is almost perfectly circular, showing no signs of new star formation or irregularities.

The research team is now planning future observations of JWST-ER1 to investigate its interaction with nearby galaxies and its role in the development of a galactic cluster.

출처 :
– James Webb Space Telescope discovered a new galaxy, JWST-ER1, with its striking circular form and enigmatic Einstein ring. Credit: NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center / Flickr / CC BY-NC 2.0
– arXiv preprint server

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 다학문적 과학을 위한 뉴 호라이즌스 우주선의 운영 확대

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0