도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

우주 이웃에 대한 엿보기: NGC 346

By맘포 브레시아

10년 2023월 XNUMX일
우주 이웃에 대한 엿보기: NGC 346

A stunning image of NGC 346, a star-forming region in the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC), has been captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). This star-studded cosmic neighbor, located 210,000 light-years away, can now be viewed in unprecedented detail on our computer screens, thanks to the power of modern internet connection.

The image reveals the blue wisps of light representing emissions from molecules such as silicates and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, as well as red fragments highlighting dust warmed by the brightest and most massive stars at the center of the region. Astronomers have identified 1,001 light dots in the image, most of which are young stars enshrouded in dust.

NGC 346 is a relatively young pocket of the universe compared to our home galaxy, the Milky Way. Its lesser amounts of heavy elements make it an intriguing object of study. Located in the southern constellation Tucana, it can be observed with the naked eye.

Contrary to expectations, the JWST image reveals a significant amount of dust within the NGC 346 region. Cosmic dust is formed from heavy elements, which are usually produced within stars over long periods of time and then redistributed through cosmic processes like nuclear fusion and supernova explosions.

By studying NGC 346, astronomers hope to gain a better understanding of the number of stars and protostars present in the region. These observations could shed light on the cosmic noon era billions of years ago when starbirth rates peaked across the universe and the abundance of heavy elements was lower, similar to the characteristics of NGC 346.

The image was captured using the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) onboard the JWST, allowing astronomers to probe deeper into the mysteries of this cosmic neighbor.

출처: NASA

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

오리온자리 유성우: 천상의 장엄한 사건

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

오리온자리 유성우: 천상의 장엄한 사건

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0