도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

초기 우주의 은하가 우리 은하수와 유사하다는 새로운 연구 결과가 나왔습니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

26년 2023월 XNUMX일
초기 우주의 은하가 우리 은하수와 유사하다는 새로운 연구 결과가 나왔습니다.

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has provided new insight into the appearance of galaxies in the early universe. Previous beliefs held that newly formed galaxies, which began merging after the Big Bang 13.7 billion years ago, lacked noticeable structures such as spiral arms, bars, or rings. However, according to the new study, these delicate features may have actually been present as early as 3.7 billion years after the Big Bang, challenging previous assumptions about galactic formation and evolution.

The research, conducted by astronomers from The University of Manchester in the U.K., analyzed data from JWST, which has an unprecedented infrared eye that allows for a closer examination of the early universe. This data revealed that early galaxies had well-defined structures similar to our own Milky Way, contrary to previous beliefs.

The discovery was based on an analysis of 3,956 galaxies, making it the largest sample studied thus far using JWST data. The team classified the galaxies based on shape and further categorized them as smooth or structured. Structured galaxies exhibited bursts of star formation and signs of mergers with other galaxies.

The study’s findings challenge previous understandings of galaxy evolution, which were largely based on data collected by the Hubble Space Telescope (HST). While previous HST data suggested that early galaxies had irregular shapes due to mergers, the higher resolution provided by the JWST allowed for a deeper insight into the well-defined structures of these galaxies.

The results indicate that relatively well-defined galactic structures formed more quickly than previously thought, following the Hubble Sequence, which classifies galaxies based on their visual properties. This suggests a need for new ideas to explain how galaxies evolved over the past 10 billion years.

The research, published in The Astrophysical Journal, adds to the growing body of knowledge about the early universe and challenges existing theories about galaxy formation and evolution.

출처 :
- James Webb Space Telescope sees early galaxies defying ‘cosmic rulebook’ of star formation (publication date: September 22, source: Space.com)
– The study published in The Astrophysical Journal on September 22.

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

또 다른 위기 상황: 소행성 2023 SW6이 지구에 접근하다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

또 다른 위기 상황: 소행성 2023 SW6이 지구에 접근하다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

동의 기본 설정 및 쿠키 관리의 중요성

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0