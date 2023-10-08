도시의 삶

새로운 연구는 달 주변의 우주 잔해를 추적하고 완화하는 것을 목표로 합니다.

비키 스타브로풀루

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
A recent study conducted by Purdue University is seeking to model and track space debris around the moon in order to develop mitigation strategies. With the increase in military, commercial, and scientific launches, as well as the lower cost of rideshare cubesat launches, space junk is becoming a growing concern in both low Earth orbit and the moon’s orbit.

The study, led by Carolin Frueh, proposes the use of “four-body geometry” to model the evolution of orbits over time and allocate tracking assets to prime areas near the moon. Currently, there is limited surveillance and information about debris objects in cis-lunar space, the region between the Earth and the moon. This lack of information poses a challenge for future lunar missions in terms of tracking and avoiding debris.

Recent events have highlighted the increasing busyness around the moon. A lunar rocket booster crash on the far side of the moon in early 2022 demonstrated the need for better tracking and monitoring of space objects. Additionally, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter was recently spotted by the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter’s ShadowCam instrument during a close pass.

Frueh explains that the four-body geometry becomes relevant when considering the gravitational effects of the Earth, moon, and sun. The interaction between these bodies affects the orbits of objects in cis-lunar space. Frueh’s work involves using light curves to predict satellite break up events and evaluating electro-optical surveillance options for the cis-lunar realm.

Overall, as the moon and cis-lunar space become busier in the coming years with lunar missions and other activities, it is crucial to track and mitigate space debris to ensure the safety and success of these missions.

