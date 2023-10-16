도시의 삶

브라질 서퍼 이탈로 페레이라(Italo Ferreira)가 금환일식 동안 숨막히는 사진을 찍었습니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

16년 2023월 XNUMX일
브라질 서퍼 이탈로 페레이라(Italo Ferreira)가 금환일식 동안 숨막히는 사진을 찍었습니다.

Italo Ferreira, the renowned Brazilian surfer, has captured a stunning photograph during a rare annular solar eclipse in Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil. The photograph, taken by Marcelo Maragni, showcases the mesmerizing ring of fire effect created by the eclipse.

The success of this project required precise timing and positioning. Ferreira had to align himself carefully to ensure that the moon was positioned accurately between the Earth and the sun. Maragni, who stood at a distance of one kilometer, used specialized tools to capture the image, including radios for communication, protective glasses, and mirrors to eliminate any shadow effects on the athlete.

Maragni devoted months of planning and preparations to capture this unique moment. He visited multiple locations, conducted rehearsals, and made calculations to find the ideal position for Ferreira. The photographer described this project as one of the most challenging and complex works in his career.

Ferreira, known for his achievements in surfing, expressed his excitement about the unique experience. He emphasized the significance of the moment, as it reminded him of his gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The photo was captured in just one attempt, within a brief five-second window.

The annular eclipse in Brazil occurred on October 14, 2023, starting at 3 pm local time and ending with the sunset around 6 pm. The ring of fire formed around 4:40 pm, lasting for a short period. While the eclipse was visible from multiple Brazilian states, Rio Grande do Norte had the privilege of witnessing the phenomenon in all its splendor.

This extraordinary photograph serves as a tribute to Ferreira’s dedication to the project and the support provided by Rio Grande do Norte. It showcases the beauty and wonder of the natural phenomenon and highlights the talent and skill of both the surfer and the photographer.

By 비키 스타브로풀루

