도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

ISRO는 찬드라얀 3호의 비크람 착륙선 및 프라기안 로버와 접촉을 구축하기 위해 노력하고 있습니다.

By맘포 브레시아

23년 2023월 XNUMX일
ISRO는 찬드라얀 3호의 비크람 착륙선 및 프라기안 로버와 접촉을 구축하기 위해 노력하고 있습니다.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is currently making efforts to re-establish contact with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3. According to ISRO, both the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are in a safe state and have been put into sleep mode for nearly a month. The organization remains hopeful in making contact with these lunar vehicles.

Chandrayaan-3 is an ambitious mission undertaken by ISRO to explore the lunar surface, specifically the South Pole of the moon. The Vikram lander was designed to touch down gently on the lunar surface, while the Pragyan rover was meant to carry out scientific experiments and analyze the lunar soil.

ISRO’s current efforts aim to awaken the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover from their sleep mode. Establishing communication with these vehicles would be a significant achievement, as it would enable ISRO to continue their mission and gather valuable scientific data from the moon.

The organization has not disclosed the reason behind the interruption in communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover. However, they are actively working to rectify the situation and restore contact.

As ISRO continues its endeavors to establish contact with the lunar vehicles, the scientific community and space enthusiasts eagerly await further updates. The successful re-establishment of communication would mark a significant milestone in India’s space exploration efforts and pave the way for further advancements in lunar research.

출처 :
– Hindustan Times Videos

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

SpaceX, 21개의 Starlink 위성을 궤도에 성공적으로 발사

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

천연자원을 위한 공간 탐색: 지구의 부족에 대한 해결책?

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

음력의 우주선 연료: 우주 탐험과 경제의 미래

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

SpaceX, 21개의 Starlink 위성을 궤도에 성공적으로 발사

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

천연자원을 위한 공간 탐색: 지구의 부족에 대한 해결책?

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

음력의 우주선 연료: 우주 탐험과 경제의 미래

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

초기 인간 배아 발달의 복잡성

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0