과학

ISRO의 다가오는 임무: Shukrayaan에서 금성과 XPoSat까지

가브리엘 보타

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for two exciting upcoming missions – Shukrayaan to Venus and XPoSat. These missions follow the successful Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L-1 missions, showcasing ISRO’s dedication to advancing space exploration.

XPoSat Mission

ISRO plans to launch the X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite, also known as XPoSat, in December of this year. This satellite has a unique purpose – to study bright X-ray pulsars and stars approaching the end of their lifecycle. By gathering valuable insights into these astronomical phenomena, XPoSat will help expand our understanding of the universe.

Shukrayaan Mission

ISRO’s Shukrayaan mission has been designed to explore Venus, the brightest planet in our solar system. The mission’s scientific instruments have already been configured and are ready for launch. ISRO plans to launch Shukrayaan in December next year, with important orbital manoeuvres scheduled for the following year. This carefully planned timing allows the spacecraft to reach Venus using minimal propellant, a crucial consideration since the next suitable launch window won’t come until 2031.

During a recent address to the Indian National Science Academy, ISRO Chief S. Somanath highlighted the significance of studying Venus. With its thick atmosphere, extremely high atmospheric pressure, and mysterious surface, Venus presents a hostile environment for exploration. However, understanding Venus can provide valuable insights into the possibility of Earth undergoing similar changes in the distant future.

Venus: Earth’s Closest Neighbour

Venus is often referred to as Earth’s twin due to its similar size and density. The European Space Agency’s Venus Express, Japan’s Akatsuki Venus Climate Orbiter, and NASA’s Parker Solar Probe have all previously conducted missions to Venus. ISRO’s Shukrayaan mission will contribute additional knowledge about Earth’s closest planetary neighbor and its intriguing characteristics.

미래의 임무

ISRO has ambitious plans for future missions. One such mission is ExoWorlds, a satellite that will study exo-solar planets – planets outside our solar system that orbit other stars. By focusing on studying the atmospheres of these exo-planets, particularly those with potential to support life, ISRO aims to deepen our understanding of extraterrestrial environments. Additionally, ISRO is in the conceptual stage of planning a Mars Lander Mission, demonstrating their long-term commitment to space exploration.

Overall, ISRO’s upcoming missions, Shukrayaan and XPoSat, promise to expand our knowledge of the universe and potentially uncover new insights about our own planet’s future. With their dedication to scientific discovery, ISRO continues to contribute significantly to the field of space exploration.

가브리엘 보타

