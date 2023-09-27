도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

ISRO, 먼 외계 행성 조사를 위한 ExoWorlds 임무 개시

By맘포 브레시아

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
ISRO, 먼 외계 행성 조사를 위한 ExoWorlds 임무 개시

ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) has announced plans to launch the ExoWorlds mission, which aims to investigate the atmospheres of distant exoplanets. By understanding the chemical inventory of these distant worlds, scientists hope to assess their habitability and determine the ongoing processes taking place. The spacecraft will be deployed in the second Lagrange point in the Sun-Earth system, allowing it to observe exoplanets without any interference from Earth, the Moon, or the Sun.

Since the first confirmed detection of an exoplanet in 1992, the hunt for exoplanets has intensified, with over 5,500 worlds being discovered so far. Among them are around 100 rocky exoplanets that orbit their host stars in the habitable zones, offering conditions that could support life similar to Earth. However, scientists are now shifting their focus from merely finding these planets to studying them in greater detail.

With the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope on Christmas day in 2021, a new era in exoplanetary science began. The next generation of deep space observatories will allow researchers to investigate the temperatures, chemical composition of the atmosphere, and the ongoing atmospheric processes of exoplanets. ISRO’s ExoWorlds mission aims to contribute to this field by conducting observations across a significant portion of the electromagnetic spectrum, including infrared, optical, and ultraviolet frequencies.

The ExoWorlds spacecraft will observe exoplanets during transits when they pass in front of their host stars from the Earth’s vantage point. It will also study secondary eclipses when the exoplanets pass behind their host stars. By carefully examining the light passing through the exoplanet’s atmosphere and comparing it with the light from the host star, scientists can characterize the atmospheres of these distant worlds.

While the ability to travel to these exoplanets is still a challenge, understanding the atmosphere of exoplanets is a crucial step in determining their habitability and the potential for human migration in the future. ISRO’s ExoWorlds mission aims to contribute to our understanding of these distant worlds, paving the way for future exploration and scientific advancements.

출처 :
– ISRO Chairman S Somanath’s public lecture for INSA

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

또 다른 위기 상황: 소행성 2023 SW6이 지구에 접근하다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0