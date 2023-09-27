도시의 삶

ISRO의 행성 과학 임무의 미래: 금성, 화성 등 탐험

By로버트 앤드류

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
ISRO, the Indian Space Research Organization, is leading the way in the development of domestic capabilities for planetary science missions to celestial bodies within our solar system. With collaboration from academic institutions across India, ISRO is planning a number of missions to unlock the secrets of the rocky worlds in the inner solar system.

Among these missions are plans to explore Venus and Mars, two neighboring planets that are vastly different from one another. Mars, with its tenuous atmosphere, has shown evidence of ancient water on its surface, suggesting that it had a thick atmosphere in the past. Earth, on the other hand, is a thriving planet with a thick atmosphere and abundant liquid water, making it the only known planet to harbor life.

Venus, however, is inhospitable to life as we know it. It has an extremely thick atmosphere filled with toxic environmental conditions. The planet’s surface is obscured by sulfuric acid clouds, making it difficult to study. Most of the water on Venus has also disappeared, leaving scientists puzzled about its whereabouts.

In order to understand these rocky planets better and gain insight into the future of Earth, ISRO is planning two key missions. The first is the Shukrayaan mission, also known as the Venus Orbiter Mission, which aims to investigate Venus and uncover its hidden secrets. The mission will study the planet’s clouds, outer atmosphere, and surface using a variety of instruments, including radar.

The second mission is Mangalyaan 2, the follow-up to ISRO’s successful Mars Orbiter Mission. While the primary objective of the first mission was to demonstrate the capabilities of reaching Mars, Mangalyaan 2 will focus on scientific exploration. This includes studying the geological activity on Mars, such as shifting sand dunes and boulder falls, using a combination of instruments like a hyperspectral camera and a radar.

By studying these planets, ISRO hopes to gain a better understanding of the evolution of planetary bodies and the factors that make Earth habitable. This knowledge could potentially enable humans to intervene if necessary to prevent Earth from becoming like Mars or Venus in the future.

출처 :

  • NASA/News9 – Image Credit
  • ISRO – Image Credit

