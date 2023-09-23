도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

인도의 Vikram 착륙선과 Pragyan Rover가 절전 모드로 유지됨

By로버트 앤드류

23년 2023월 XNUMX일
인도의 Vikram 착륙선과 Pragyan Rover가 절전 모드로 유지됨

India’s Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, are still in sleep mode at the Shiv Shakti point on the lunar surface, as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has not received any signals from them since the lunar night ended. Two weeks ago, both the lander and rover were put into sleep mode, with the hope that they would automatically wake up as the Sun rose on the Shiv Shakti point.

The sleep mode is a low power state that allows the lander and rover to conserve energy and survive the extremely cold temperatures experienced during the lunar night. It also helps protect the onboard electronics and instruments from potential damage. The decision to put the spacecraft into sleep mode was made to ensure their survival and longevity.

However, the lack of signals from the lander and rover after the lunar night has raised concerns among ISRO scientists. While the sleep mode is intended to be automated and the spacecraft should have woken up as planned, it is possible that certain technical difficulties have prevented this from happening.

ISRO chairman S Somanath highlighted the benefits and challenges associated with waking up the lander and rover. He explained that waking up the spacecraft would allow them to resume their scientific experiments and data collection. However, it is a complex process that involves establishing communication with the spacecraft, checking its health, and ensuring that all systems are functioning properly.

ISRO scientists continue to work on establishing communication with the lander and rover. They are hopeful that the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover will wake up soon and resume their mission on the lunar surface.

Sources: NDTV and ISRO

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

SpaceX, 21개의 Starlink 위성을 궤도에 성공적으로 발사

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

천연자원을 위한 공간 탐색: 지구의 부족에 대한 해결책?

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

음력의 우주선 연료: 우주 탐험과 경제의 미래

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

SpaceX, 21개의 Starlink 위성을 궤도에 성공적으로 발사

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

천연자원을 위한 공간 탐색: 지구의 부족에 대한 해결책?

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

음력의 우주선 연료: 우주 탐험과 경제의 미래

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

초기 인간 배아 발달의 복잡성

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0