By로버트 앤드류

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
흥미로운 발견: 목성의 위성 유로파에서 이산화탄소 발견

Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery with the help of the James Webb Space Telescope, identifying carbon dioxide on the icy surface of Jupiter’s moon, Europa. This finding could have significant implications for the search for extraterrestrial life. The carbon dioxide detected likely originated from an underground ocean beneath Europa’s icy surface, rather than being brought in from external sources such as meteorites. The presence of carbon suggests that Europa’s ocean could potentially harbor the essential element for life.

Data from the telescope also revealed that carbon dioxide is most abundant in a specific region known as Tara Regio, which is relatively young in geological terms and has a disrupted surface ice. Previous observations using the Hubble telescope had already indicated the presence of ocean-derived salt in Tara Regio. The recent discovery of carbon dioxide further supports the hypothesis that it came from Europa’s internal ocean.

Geronimo Villanueva of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center explains the significance of understanding the chemistry of Europa’s ocean. “On Earth, life likes chemical diversity – the more diversity, the better,” he says. “We’re carbon-based life. Understanding the chemistry of Europa’s ocean will help us determine whether it’s hostile to life as we know it, or if it might be a good place for life.”

Europa has long been considered a prime candidate for hosting life in our solar system. In fact, NASA is planning the Europa Clipper mission, set for launch in 2024, to explore this moon in detail. The mission will involve multiple flybys of Europa, gathering extensive data using a suite of instruments. It aims to provide valuable insights into the potential habitability of Europa’s ocean and assess the possibility of finding alien life.

This discovery of carbon dioxide on Europa is an exciting step forward in our understanding of this intriguing moon. It reinforces the belief that Europa holds significant potential for supporting life and highlights the need for further exploration to unravel the mysteries of this icy world.

출처: News18.com

