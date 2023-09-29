도시의 삶

뉴욕시 수도권 침몰, 홍수 위험 증가

By비키 스타브로풀루

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
A recent study conducted by scientists from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Rutgers University has revealed that the New York City metropolitan area is slowly sinking, which poses an increased risk of flooding. Over the course of seven years, from 2016 to 2023, the researchers found that the region is sinking at an average rate of 0.06 inches per year. The study utilized interferometric synthetic aperture radar to measure the vertical land motion and analyze the topography of the land.

The scientists noted that much of the observed sinking occurred in areas where the ground had been modified, such as through land reclamation and the construction of landfills. These modifications have made the ground beneath subsequent buildings looser and more compressible, resulting in greater sinking. The study identified Arthur Ashe Stadium, built on a landfill in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens, as sinking the fastest at 0.18 inches per year. In contrast, the Woodside neighborhood in Queens is actually rising at a rate of 0.27 inches per year.

Outside of New York City, the communities of Newark, Kearny, and Harrison in New Jersey were also found to be sinking, although the study did not provide specific sinking rates for these locations. Furthermore, LaGuardia Airport, situated next to Flushing Bay in Queens, is sinking at approximately 0.15 inches per year. This sinking poses a concern as the airport is in the midst of an $8 billion renovation to address preexisting issues and mitigate potential flooding.

The researchers stressed that the sinking poses a threat to the metropolitan area, especially in light of the rising sea levels. The sea level at The Battery, a park in Manhattan, has been rising at a rate of 0.12 inches per year since the 1900s. In more recent years, the rate has increased to 0.17 inches per year. With ongoing sea level rise, storm surges associated with severe weather events, like Superstorm Sandy in 2012, have become more destructive. This sinking, combined with the increased risk of flooding, highlights the need for mitigation strategies in coastal areas of New York City.

While the study brings concerns, it also offers some positive findings. The neighborhoods of East Williamsburg in Brooklyn and Woodside in Queens were discovered to be rising. Scientists attributed the rise in East Williamsburg to the drainage of oil from Newton Creek, which flows into the East River between Queens and Brooklyn. However, overall, the study indicates that many parts of New York City, including lower Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island, are experiencing subsidence and contributing to the future flood risks.

