국제 협력으로 사상 최대 규모의 화성 지진 발생 원인 발견

By로버트 앤드류

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
A global team of scientists, led by the University of Oxford, has unveiled the findings of a groundbreaking collaboration to determine the cause of the largest seismic event ever recorded on Mars. The study, which involved contributions from various space agencies around the world, concludes that the quake was not caused by a meteorite impact, but rather by massive tectonic forces within Mars’ crust.

The seismic event, known as S1222a, registered a magnitude of 4.7 and generated vibrations throughout the planet for at least six hours. Initially, scientists believed that the event may have been caused by a meteorite impact due to similarities in the seismic signal with previous impacts. They launched an international search for a fresh crater, involving missions from the European Space Agency, the Chinese National Space Agency, the Indian Space Research Organization, and the United Arab Emirates Space Agency.

After months of investigation, the team confirmed that no fresh crater was found. Instead, the seismic event was attributed to the release of enormous tectonic forces within Mars’ interior. The study, published in the Geophysical Research Letters journal, suggests that Mars is more seismically active than previously thought.

Dr. Benjamin Fernando, the lead researcher from the University of Oxford, stated that while Mars does not currently have active plate tectonics, the event was likely caused by stress release within Mars’ crust. These stresses have accumulated over billions of years, as different parts of the planet cool and shrink at varying rates.

The findings of this study provide valuable insights into Mars’ geological activity, which could help determine suitable locations for future human habitats on the red planet. The collaboration between international missions sets a precedent for future cooperative efforts in deep space exploration.

The team’s research has also highlighted the importance of maintaining a diverse array of scientific instruments at Mars to gather crucial data. Scientists from the European Space Agency, China, and the United Arab Emirates expressed their enthusiasm for participating in the study and their commitment to furthering our knowledge of Mars.

This unprecedented collaboration carries significant implications for future missions, as the team plans to apply their findings to upcoming lunar missions and exploration of Saturn’s moon Titan.

출처: 옥스퍼드 대학교

Citation: “A tectonic origin for the largest marsquake observed by InSight,” Geophysical Research Letters (2023). DOI: 10.1029/2023GL103619

