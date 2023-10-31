우주 비행사들이 국제 우주 정거장에 할로윈 분위기를 가져왔습니다

The International Space Station (ISS) crew celebrated Halloween in style this year, donning costumes and spreading holiday cheer one day ahead of their upcoming spacewalk. The four astronauts working in the U.S. segment of the ISS posed for a festive photo opportunity in the Japanese Kibo module, showcasing their creativity and sense of humor. Andreas Mogensen of the European Space Agency shared the costumes on social media, inviting the audience to guess what each crew member was dressed as.

NASA’s Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli, who were among the four astronauts, will swap their playful costumes for spacesuits the following day (Nov. 1), making history as they embark on a rare all-woman spacewalk. The highly-anticipated spacewalk will be broadcasted live via NASA Television, beginning at 6:30 a.m. EDT (1030 GMT).

Although Space.com staff made some creative guesses about the costumes, the audience was encouraged to contribute their own interpretations on the forum. Here’s a breakdown of the costumes:

NASA’s Jasmin Moghbeli wore a box-shaped costume labeled “bread”, featuring a picture of herself and her twin girls. The costume sparked speculation, with some suggesting it represented her role as the “breadwinner” of her family or a playful nod to a favorite flavor like peanut butter-and-jelly.

Satoshi Furukawa from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) sported a Luigi hat, paying homage to the beloved plumber-brother from Nintendo’s Mario franchise. Luigi’s adventures battling creatures emerging from sewer pipes have become iconic in the gaming world.

NASA’s Loral O’Hara embraced her Colorado roots with a Colorado-themed hat, featuring an image of mountains alongside the phrase “Go Outside: Never Stop Exploring”. With an upcoming spacewalk, the pun of “go outside” added a playful touch, while the Colorado connection reflected O’Hara’s childhood memories of exploring the state’s beautiful mountains.

ESA’s Andreas Mogensen wore a tinfoil hat reminiscent of the one portrayed in the film “Signs” (2002), which depicted an alien invasion through crop circles. His T-shirt read “Birds Aren’t Real”, alluding to a popular Gen Z movement that humorously spreads conspiracy theories.

The ISS has a long-standing tradition of celebrating Halloween in space. Previous crews have delighted in dressing up and capturing memorable moments during their missions. From NASA astronaut Scott Kelly’s surprise gorilla costume chase in 2016 to ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti cosplaying as the flight attendant from the classic sci-fi film “2001: A Space Odyssey” in 2022, creativity and humor are essential components of life aboard the ISS.

FAQ

1. Is a Halloween celebration common on the International Space Station?

Halloween celebrations have become a tradition among astronaut crews on the International Space Station as a way to inject fun and festivity into life in space.

2. Why will NASA’s Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli be wearing spacesuits?

O’Hara and Moghbeli will be participating in a historic all-woman spacewalk, requiring them to wear spacesuits as they venture outside the International Space Station.

3. How can I watch the live broadcast of the all-woman spacewalk?

The all-woman spacewalk will be broadcasted live via NASA Television, starting at 6:30 a.m. EDT (1030 GMT). You can tune in to the broadcast on Space.com via NASA Television.

4. What other creative costumes have astronauts worn in the past?

Astronauts have embraced the Halloween spirit in space by wearing a variety of costumes, including Elvis, Superman, Darth Vader, and even characters from iconic sci-fi films like “2001: A Space Odyssey”. You can find a collection of these costumes on Space.com’s website.