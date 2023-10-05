도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

AI가 현실 세계에서 걸을 수 있는 로봇을 만든다

By비키 스타브로풀루

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
A team of researchers at Northwestern University in Chicago has achieved a significant breakthrough by developing an AI-driven robot that can intelligently design robots from the ground up. The robot, although small and misshapen, represents the first step towards a new era of AI-designed tools. By compressing billions of years of evolution into seconds, the new algorithm allows the system to design a robot that can walk across a flat surface in mere seconds.

What sets this AI program apart is its efficiency. Unlike other AI systems that require energy-hungry supercomputers and large datasets, this program runs on a lightweight personal computer and has the ability to design novel structures from scratch. It is not limited to mimicking past human works but can generate new ideas and designs.

To test the system, the researchers prompted it to design a robot capable of walking on land. With each iteration, the program analyzed its design, identified flaws, and updated its structure. After just nine tries, it successfully generated a robot capable of walking at half the speed of an average human stride.

The researchers believe that this breakthrough has vast potential for the future of AI and artificial life. By removing the blindfold of evolution, they have compressed billions of years of trial and error into an instant, paving the way for the birth of new organisms created by AI.

It is worth noting that AI surprisingly came up with the same solution for walking as nature – legs. However, the AI took a different approach, resulting in a robot with three legs, rear fins, and a flat face. While some may perceive this robot as a useless gadget, the researchers see it as the birth of a brand-new organism.

The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and was led by Prof. Sam Kriegman at Northwestern’s McCormick School of Engineering in collaboration with researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Vermont.

Sources: “Efficient automatic design of robots” (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences)

