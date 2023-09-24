도시의 삶

인도 케랄라에서 치명적인 니파 바이러스의 신비한 부활

In a hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala, critical care specialist Anoop Kumar was faced with a perplexing situation. Four members of the same family had been admitted to his hospital with similar symptoms of fever, cough, and flu-like illness. As they delved into the family’s medical history, they discovered that the father of the two young siblings had recently died with similar symptoms. The team quickly made the connection to the deadly Nipah virus.

First identified in Kerala in May 2018, the Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus believed to be spread from bats to humans. It has a high fatality rate, ranging from 40 to 75 percent. In the 2018 outbreak, 18 people were infected, and 17 died. There are no authorized treatments or vaccines for Nipah, making prompt identification and containment crucial.

The team at the hospital isolated the patients and sent samples for testing. Three of the patients, including the deceased father’s son and brother, tested positive for Nipah. Another unrelated patient with similar symptoms also tested positive. The initial case of the deceased father, Mohammed Ali, was identified as the earliest case in this outbreak, but there might be other unidentified cases due to the virus’s incubation period of 14 to 21 days.

The confirmation of Nipah triggered a swift response from Kerala’s public health authorities. Measures were put in place to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread. Given the potential catastrophic effects if the virus spreads, early detection and isolation of cases are paramount.

Nipah is transmitted through direct contact with infected animals, such as bats or pigs, or through consumption of contaminated food or water. Close contact with infected individuals can also expose one to the virus. Kerala has witnessed multiple outbreaks of Nipah, and surveillance efforts are ongoing.

This recent resurgence of the Nipah virus serves as a reminder of the ongoing threat posed by zoonotic diseases and the need for robust surveillance, prompt identification, and effective containment strategies.

출처 :
– Thekkumkara Surendran Anish, Associate Professor for Community Medicine at the Government Medical College in Manjeri, Kerala
– Aster MIMS Hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala

