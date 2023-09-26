도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

인도의 Chandrayaan-3 임무는 착륙선과 탐사선이 오프라인 상태로 남아 있어 불확실성에 직면해 있습니다.

By로버트 앤드류

26년 2023월 XNUMX일
인도의 Chandrayaan-3 임무는 착륙선과 탐사선이 오프라인 상태로 남아 있어 불확실성에 직면해 있습니다.

India made history this summer by becoming the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the Moon. However, the latest update from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) reveals that the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of the Chandrayaan-3 mission are currently offline.

Chandrayaan-3, which arrived in lunar orbit in July, aimed to touch down in the Moon’s southern polar region, a target area for future NASA astronaut missions. Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft was also vying for this distinction but crashed due to a system error, leaving India to claim the first landing on August 23.

Following the lunar night, the ISRO attempted to contact Vikram and Pragyan, but no signals have been received from the surface. The prolonged darkness may have drained the solar-powered robots’ batteries, although there is still hope that they could come back online if given enough time to recharge.

This was the second time India utilized this hardware on a Moon mission after the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019, where a similar lander and rover crashed shortly after reaching orbit. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the current status of the lander and rover, Chandrayaan-3 is considered a remarkable achievement for India’s space program.

The mission not only follows the failure of Russia’s attempt but also gathered vital data on the Moon’s southern latitudes, indicating the probable presence of water in the lunar soil. As NASA aims to send astronauts to this area, the discovery of large ice deposits in permanently shadowed craters could be instrumental in supporting future human missions by providing necessary resources such as fuel, oxygen, and drinking water.

While the outcome of Chandrayaan-3 remains uncertain, it symbolizes India’s strong start in lunar exploration and their significant contribution to our understanding of Earth’s celestial neighbor.

정의 :
– Chandrayaan-3: India’s lunar mission aimed at landing a lander and rover in the Moon’s southern polar region.
– Lunar night: The period of darkness experienced on the lunar surface when the Sun is blocked by the Moon.
– Vikram 착륙선: Chandrayaan-3 임무의 착륙선 구성 요소입니다.
– Pragyan rover: The rover component accompanying the Vikram lander.
– ISRO: 인도 우주 연구 기구(Indian Space Research Organisation), 인도 국립 우주국.

출처 :
– [원본 기사]

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

또 다른 위기 상황: 소행성 2023 SW6이 지구에 접근하다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0