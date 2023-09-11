도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

India’s Chandrayaan-3 Moon Lander and Rover Spotted by Fellow Lunar Probe

By맘포 브레시아

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
India’s Chandrayaan-3 Moon Lander and Rover Spotted by Fellow Lunar Probe

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, which successfully landed on the moon on August 23, 2022, has been captured in new images taken by another Indian spacecraft, Chandrayaan-2, which has been in lunar orbit since 2019. The images, released by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), show the lander on the lunar surface.

Although the Chandrayaan-3 lander is currently inactive due to the darkness on the near side of the moon, it is expected to come out of hibernation and resume its activities once sunlight reappears. Officials from ISRO have confirmed that the lander and its rover, Pragyan, have achieved all their major objectives, including the successful deployment of the rover and capturing pictures of the surrounding area.

This is not the first time that the Indian moon mission has been observed from space. NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which takes high-definition images of the moon, also captured the Chandrayaan-3 mission earlier this month.

India is now the fourth country to have successfully landed on the moon, following the Soviet Union, the United States, and China. However, more moon missions are planned for the future. NASA, through its Artemis program, has funded several robotic missions with the goal of establishing a permanent human presence on and around the moon by the late 2020s.

One of the main objectives of these missions is to study the ice deposits located at the moon’s south pole. NASA intends to use this lunar ice to support its astronauts and machinery by setting up bases in the area. Other countries, including India, are also targeting the moon’s south pole for further exploration.

While there have been recent unsuccessful attempts by Russia, Israel, and Japan to land on the moon, the Chandrayaan-3 mission represents India’s successful entry into the lunar exploration field.

출처 :
– 아이즈로
– 나사

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

네안데르탈인에게서 물려받은 유전자가 중증 코로나19의 위험을 증가시킨다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

멸종 옹호: 네안데르탈인의 존엄성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

고대 기원: 과거의 신비를 밝히다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

네안데르탈인에게서 물려받은 유전자가 중증 코로나19의 위험을 증가시킨다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

멸종 옹호: 네안데르탈인의 존엄성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

고대 기원: 과거의 신비를 밝히다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

타밀 나두(Tamil Nadu), 테스트 양성률이 19인 새로운 COVID-XNUMX 사례 XNUMX건 보고

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0