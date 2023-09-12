도시의 삶

인도의 Aditya-L1 우주선, 최초의 사진 공유

By맘포 브레시아

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), has released the first-ever photographs from its solar observation mission. The images were taken by a camera mounted on the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, which is currently en route to the Sun. Isro shared the captivating photographs on social media, showcasing our planet Earth and the Moon in a single frame.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft, named after the Hindi word for the Sun, is India’s first space-based solar probe. These initial images provide a glimpse into what the satellite is capable of capturing. One photograph depicts the Earth, appearing grand against the backdrop of space, while the Moon is a mere speck in the distance. The second image is a “selfie” of the Aditya-L1 spacecraft itself, featuring two of its seven scientific instruments.

Launched on September 2, the Aditya-L1 is currently on a 932,000-mile journey from Earth, making up around 1% of the Earth-Sun distance. It is headed toward Lagrange point 1 (L1), which is the sweet spot between the gravitational forces of the Sun and the Earth, allowing the spacecraft to hover. Once Aditya-L1 reaches this L1 point, it will be able to orbit the Sun at the same rate as the Earth, requiring minimal fuel for operation.

From this strategic position, the spacecraft will conduct extensive research to aid scientists in studying solar activity, such as solar flares and coronal mass ejections. These events can cause beautiful auroras on Earth while posing risks to critical infrastructure like satellites. Aditya-L1 will also investigate the “coronal heating problem” – the mysterious super-hot outer atmosphere of the Sun, which reaches temperatures of up to 2 million degrees Fahrenheit.

If successful, India will join an exclusive group of nations actively studying the Sun. The Aditya-L1 mission will further our understanding of solar phenomena and contribute to ongoing scientific studies. These initial photos serve as a tantalizing preview of the invaluable data the spacecraft will gather as it continues its journey to unlock the secrets of our closest star.

출처 : Isro, BBC, European Space Agency

