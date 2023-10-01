도시의 삶

과학

인도의 Aditya-L1 임무가 태양 주위의 안정적인 궤도에 도달했습니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

1년 2023월 XNUMX일
The Aditya-L1 mission, launched by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on September 2, has successfully reached a stable orbit around the Sun, marking a significant milestone for India’s space exploration efforts. Aditya-L1, named after the Hindu Sun deity, carries instruments that will observe the Sun’s outermost layers.

After traveling 920,000 kilometers, Aditya-L1 has now entered a stable halo orbit around the Sun. This orbit is achieved when the gravitational forces of the Sun and the Earth cancel each other out, allowing the spacecraft to maintain its position relative to the Sun. It is notable that ISRO has now achieved this feat for the second time, with the first being the Mars Orbiter Mission.

India’s recent successes in space exploration have put the nation at the forefront of space research. In August, India became the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the Moon, when its rover Pragyan explored the lunar south pole. Although the radio silence from the rover has left hopes of reactivation uncertain, ISRO considers the mission a success as Pragyan fulfilled its expected objectives.

With its previous missions to Mars in 2014 and the Moon in 2019, along with its plans for a crewed mission into Earth orbit next year, India continues to expand its space program. While other countries, such as the United States, Japan, and China, have sent probes to the Sun, ISRO’s Aditya-L1 mission will be the first by any Asian nation to be placed in orbit around our nearest star.

The Aditya-L1 mission is a significant achievement for India’s space exploration program, and it is an exciting development for the scientific community worldwide. By studying the Sun’s outer layers, the mission will provide valuable insights into solar activity and its impact on our planet.

출처 :
– AFP (no URL)
– Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) (no URL)

