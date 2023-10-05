도시의 삶

인도 천문학자들, 별 형성 복합체 S193 탐사

By가브리엘 보타

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
A team of astronomers from the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad, India, has conducted a study on the star-forming complex known as S193. Located approximately 17,000 light years away between star-forming regions W4 and W5, S193 consists of three HII regions (ionized atomic hydrogen) named Sh 2-192, Sh 2-193, and Sh 2-194. Additionally, the complex contains two open clusters, 10 molecular clumps, and many massive stars.

To gain further insights into the properties of S193, the astronomers used multiwavelength observational data from ground-based facilities such as the Himalayan Chandra Telescope (HCT) and space observatories. Their findings were published on the arXiv pre-print server.

The study revealed a new cluster in the south-west direction of S193, comprising at least 30 stars with a mean stellar density of 13.3 stars/arcmin². All three clusters in S193 appear to be connected, and their stars seem to be part of a similar population.

The researchers also identified 27 young stellar objects (YSOs) mainly located towards [BDS2003]57, as well as 16 molecular clumps. The most massive clump, with a mass of approximately 1,142 solar masses, was found accompanying several YSOs towards [BDS2003]57.

By analyzing mid-infrared and far-infrared images, the astronomers traced the distribution of dust in S193. They observed that the dust is distributed in arc-type structures around the HII regions. The study also found evidence of photo-dissociation regions surrounding the HII regions, indicating significant heating caused by the massive stars present in the complex.

Additionally, based on proper motion data, the team estimated that S193 is located closer than previously thought, at around 15,800 light years away. They also determined that the ionizing sources for all the HII regions in S193 have a spectral type between B0.5-B0.

The astronomers speculate that the formation of a new generation of stars in S193 is likely due to feedback from the massive stars. They further suggest that the massive stars might have played a role in the formation of [BDS2003]57, but more detailed analysis is required to confirm this hypothesis.

Overall, this study offers valuable insights into the properties and formation processes of the star-forming complex S193.

출처 :
– Rakesh Pandey et al, Dissecting the morphology of star forming complex S193, arXiv (2023). DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2309.12410
– Citation:
Indian astronomers investigate star-forming complex S193 (2023, October 5) retrieved 5 October 2023 from Phys.org
(Note: URLs of the sources have been removed)

