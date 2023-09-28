도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

우리 은하계의 매혹적인 비밀

By맘포 브레시아

28년 2023월 XNUMX일
우리 은하계의 매혹적인 비밀

A century after Edwin Hubble’s groundbreaking discovery that the Andromeda Nebula was actually an island universe, scientists are delving deeper into understanding our own galaxy, the Milky Way. Recent research indicates that our home is a unique and extraordinary place in the universe, shedding light on its formation, structure, and ability to form planets.

The Milky Way is not the simple, symmetrical image we once believed it to be. At its core lies a supermassive black hole, surrounded by a bulge of old stars. The thin disk, where most stars including the sun reside, consists of spiraling arms. Beyond the thin disk, there is a thicker disk populated with older stars. The entire galaxy is encompassed by a spherical halo made predominantly of dark matter, interspersed with stars and gas.

Astronomers study individual stars within the Milky Way to map its various structures. By analyzing starlight, they can determine the stars’ birthplace, age, and composition. This knowledge allows them to piece together the galaxy’s evolutionary history and how it was built over billions of years.

Previously, it was thought that the Milky Way first formed its halo, followed by the dense disk. However, data from the Gaia satellite in 2016 revealed surprising discoveries. The bulge of the Milky Way is peanut-shaped, and the galaxy itself is warped. The thick disk is flared, growing thicker towards its edges, and may have formed before the halo. Even the number of spiral arms remains uncertain.

The updated understanding of our galaxy challenges previous notions of its simplicity and stability. The Milky Way is constantly evolving and is not in a state of equilibrium. This newfound complexity sparks further curiosity and investigation.

Astronomers continue to use Edwin Hubble’s tuning fork diagram to classify galaxies, including the Milky Way. Currently, our galaxy is categorized as a spiral, with the arms acting as stellar nurseries. For decades, it was believed that the Milky Way had four main arms – Sagittarius, Orion, Perseus, and Cygnus – but ongoing research indicates that the number of arms may vary.

The study of our Milky Way provides a fascinating glimpse into the vast and intricate universe. As scientists uncover more secrets about our galactic home, they further our understanding of the cosmos and our place within it.

출처 :
– 원본기사 : [원본기사제목을 삽입하세요.]
– 정의:
– Andromeda Nebula: A brilliant elliptical galaxy separate from our Milky Way.
– Cepheid variable star: A type of star used to measure astronomical distances.
– Gaia satellite: European Space Agency satellite that precisely measures star paths and movements within the galaxy.

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 다학문적 과학을 위한 뉴 호라이즌스 우주선의 운영 확대

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0