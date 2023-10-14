도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

아메리카 원주민 문화에서 일식의 중요성

By로버트 앤드류

14년 2023월 XNUMX일
아메리카 원주민 문화에서 일식의 중요성

The upcoming solar eclipse has garnered much anticipation around the world. However, for Indigenous groups in North, Central, and South America, this celestial event holds deep cultural significance. In particular, the Navajo Nation has emphasized the solemnity and sacredness of the eclipse.

For the Navajo people, the eclipse is seen as the end of a cycle and a moment when the moon and sun are in alignment. It symbolizes a rebirth and the embrace of the moon and sun. The Navajo believe that during an eclipse, certain protocols must be followed. Activities such as looking at the eclipse, eating, drinking, sleeping, or engaging in physical activity are discouraged. Instead, individuals are encouraged to sit at home and reflect or pray, embracing the intimate and celestial moment.

The Navajo Nation reservation, the largest in the US, will be closed to visitors during the eclipse to allow residents to be at home with curtains drawn in silence. Navajo-led tour companies will also cease operations during the phenomenon. This dedication to cultural protocol is unique to the Navajo Nation but is not shared by all Indigenous cultures in the Americas.

Other Indigenous groups are using the occasion to pass down cultural teachings and ensure that younger generations learn sacred traditions. Stories and teachings about the eclipse are being shared, providing an opportunity for members to connect with their heritage and understand the significance of this celestial alignment.

While some tribes, like the Klamath Tribes in Oregon, are participating in eclipse-related events and festivals, others adhere to traditional practices during this time. In the Muscogee (Creek) Nation tribe, for example, it is customary to pay homage and remain silent during the eclipse. Medicines are prepared, and a friendship dance is performed to symbolize the unity of the moon and sun.

Despite the cultural significance of the eclipse in Native American cultures, there are individuals who do not follow these traditions. Indigenous organizations, such as Indigenous Life Ways, are working to educate Native people about celestial events and preserve traditional knowledge.

The solar eclipse serves as a reminder of the importance of cultural traditions and the profound connections Indigenous groups have with the natural world. It is a time for reflection, prayer, and the passing down of sacred teachings to future generations.

출처 :
– “Navajo Nation Prepares For Next Eclipse By Reflecting On Lessons Of The Last One” – NPR
– “Navajo culture mandates silence, solitude for solar eclipse” – The Associated Press
– “U.S. tribes guide members in solar eclipse rituals” – The Huffington Post

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

태양권: 우리 태양계를 둘러싼 거대한 거품

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

쿠키 이해: 알아야 할 사항

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA, 지구에 접근하는 소행성 발견

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

태양권: 우리 태양계를 둘러싼 거대한 거품

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

쿠키 이해: 알아야 할 사항

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 지구에 접근하는 소행성 발견

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

XNUMX번째 행성에 대한 신비한 탐색: 사실인가 허구인가?

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0