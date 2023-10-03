도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

이스터 섬의 다음 "불의 고리" 일식을 준비하세요

By로버트 앤드류

3년 2023월 XNUMX일
이스터 섬의 다음 "불의 고리" 일식을 준비하세요

In just under a couple of weeks, the United States will experience its highly anticipated solar eclipse. However, eclipse-chasers are already setting their sights on the next celestial event. Exactly 365 days from today, on October 2, 2024, an annular solar eclipse, also known as a “ring of fire,” will grace the skies above Easter Island, or Rapa Nui as it is locally known.

Located approximately 2,300 miles off the Chilean coast, Easter Island is a small, remote island spanning just 63 square miles. This upcoming solar eclipse will be a remarkable event, considering it is the second time in 14 years that such a phenomenon will occur here. The previous total solar eclipse on July 11, 2010, captivated observers as it swept across the island.

Similar to the forthcoming eclipse in the United States, the event on Easter Island will also be a “ring of fire” phenomenon. Eager eclipse-chasers around the world are already preparing for the opportunity to witness this unique spectacle amidst the Moai, the famous stone statues of the Rapa Nui culture.

However, reaching Easter Island for this awe-inspiring event may not be easy. Patrick Poitevin, a British eclipse-chaser who has experienced over 50 solar eclipses, expressed his excitement but mentioned the challenges of getting accommodations for the 2010 eclipse due to high demand. Unfortunately, he ended up on another island. Poitevin has a wealth of experience observing solar eclipses in remote places and recently captured a mesmerizing image of the sun’s chromosphere, its colorful second layer, while standing outside the path of totality in Kosrae, Micronesia.

Another intrepid eclipse-chaser, Larry Stephens from Des Moines, Iowa, is also planning to witness the “ring of fire” on Easter Island. Stephens, a seasoned photographer of solar eclipses, was deterred from attending the 2010 event due to price gouging and canceled flights. With 19 total solar eclipses, three annular eclipses, and seven partial eclipses under his belt, Stephens is eager to experience his first overseas annular eclipse.

Various eclipse-viewing tour operators, such as Sky & Telescope, TravelQuest, and AstroTrails, are offering organized trips for enthusiasts who want to witness the “ring of fire” solar eclipse on Easter Island. In addition to Easter Island, the event will also be visible from southern Patagonia in Chile and Argentina.

If you’re planning to witness this celestial spectacle, stay updated on travel and lodging options by following the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com, the renowned expert on eclipses who has released The Complete Guide To The Great North American Eclipse of April 8, 2024.

출처 :
– “Eclipse-chasers prepare for next ‘ring of fire’ on Easter Island” by Jamie Carter

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NGC 4654의 장엄한 이미지: 처녀자리 은하단의 중간나선은하

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0