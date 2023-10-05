도시의 삶

Astronomers Discover Remnants of Vanished Star Using James Webb Space Telescope

By가브리엘 보타

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
Astronomers have made a fascinating discovery with the help of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). They have found evidence of a vanished star, known as N6946-BH1, which underwent a period of brightening in 2009, but instead of exploding into a supernova, it faded away. Previous attempts to observe the star using various telescopes were unsuccessful, but the advanced instruments on the JWST have revealed a bright infrared source that appears to be remnants of a dust shell surrounding the original star’s position.

This new finding challenges the hypothesis that N6946-BH1 became a black hole after collapsing, instead of triggering a supernova. The team studying the data gathered by JWST’s NIRCam and MIRI instruments also discovered that the source is not a single remnant object, but three distinct sources. This indicates that the past observations of the star were a blend of these three sources due to the insufficient resolution of previous telescopes.

The alternative explanation for the 2009 brightening is that it was caused by a stellar merger. The seemingly bright massive star was actually a star system that brightened as two stars merged and then dimmed. While the evidence leans towards the merger model, astronomers cannot entirely rule out the failed supernova model. This discovery adds complexity to our understanding of supernovae and the formation of stellar-mass black holes.

The ability of the JWST to distinguish multiple sources in a galaxy 22 million light-years away is impressive and offers hope that astronomers will be able to observe similar stars in the future. Further data collection will assist in confirming whether these events are stellar mergers or true failed supernovae, contributing to a better understanding of the final stages of stars as they evolve into stellar-mass black holes.

Source: Original article published by Universe Today

