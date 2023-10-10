도시의 삶

O2-매크로장치: 제1형 당뇨병을 위한 유망한 솔루션

By맘포 브레시아

10년 2023월 XNUMX일
Type 1 diabetes poses a significant challenge in the medical field, as traditional treatments are often unable to fully restore normal insulin function. The idea of transplanting insulin-producing cells into patients to resolve this issue sounds simple in theory, but it is complicated by the body’s immune system, which tends to attack and destroy these transplanted cells. However, a potential solution may lie in the O2-Macrodevice, an implantable insulin-producing bioreactor developed by MIT’s Department of Chemical Engineering.

This device encapsulates islet cells, responsible for insulin production, within a semipermeable membrane. This allows the insulin to diffuse into the bloodstream, while also enabling glucose, which regulates insulin production, to enter the islet cells. However, a limitation of this encapsulation method is the lack of oxygen supply to the islet cells within the capsule, which is crucial for their viability.

To tackle this issue, the O2-Macrodevice utilizes electrolysis. It employs a small power-harvesting circuit that generates oxygen directly from the patient’s own interstitial water. By applying a current across a proton-exchange membrane, the device breaks down water molecules into molecular oxygen, which is supplied to the islet cells. Meanwhile, the hydrogen produced during this process harmlessly disperses.

Preliminary studies on diabetic mice have shown promising results. Mice implanted with the O2-Macrodevice successfully maintained controlled blood glucose levels, whereas those who received an implant with the disabled oxygen-generating cell experienced hyperglycemia after only two weeks. This suggests that the device effectively addresses the issue of oxygen supply, improving the viability of the implanted islet cells.

Furthermore, the research team behind the O2-Macrodevice has also considered mass production methods, exploring ways to manufacture the cell chamber required for the implant. By utilizing photolithography on standard 150-mm silicon wafers, they are paving the way for potential commercial production of this technology.

While skepticism is understandable due to previous disappointments in the development of artificial pancreas treatments, the O2-Macrodevice offers a fresh approach that could yield promising outcomes. By treating diabetes as an engineering challenge, healthcare professionals may uncover innovative solutions for managing and potentially curing this chronic condition.

