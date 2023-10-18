도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

면역체계 단백질 및 잠재적인 질병 치료에 대한 새로운 통찰력

By로버트 앤드류

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
면역체계 단백질 및 잠재적인 질병 치료에 대한 새로운 통찰력

Researchers from the Bridge Institute at the USC Michelson Center for Convergent Bioscience, in collaboration with international teams, have made significant progress in understanding certain immune system proteins. The study, published in the journal Cell, focuses on the complement cascade and its role in our immune response.

The complement cascade is a series of events that are activated when potential threats are detected in the body. This process produces protein messengers, C3a and C5a, which then activate specific receptors on cells, triggering internal signals. However, the mechanisms of these receptors, particularly C5aR1, have remained elusive.

Using cryo-electron microscopy, the researchers were able to capture detailed images of these receptors in action. These images provide insights into how the receptors interact with molecules, change shape upon activation, and transmit signals within the cell.

The findings have potential implications for the development of drugs that target these receptors to treat a range of diseases, including severe cases of COVID-19, rheumatoid arthritis, neurodegenerative diseases, and cancer. This research offers comprehensive insights into a crucial receptor family within the immune system and lays the foundation for future studies aiming to harness the power of our body’s natural defenses.

As the global community continues to face diseases that impact millions of people, understanding the nuances of our immune system becomes increasingly important. This research contributes to that understanding and opens up potential avenues for innovative treatment options.

Source: Yadav MK, Maharana J, Yadav R, et al. Molecular basis of anaphylatoxin binding, activation, and signaling bias at complement receptors. Cell. 2023:S0092867423010747. doi: 10.1016/j.cell.2023.09.020

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

지구 대기에서 새로운 오염물질이 발견되어 기후에 대한 우려가 커지고 있습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

오리온자리 유성우: 눈부신 천상의 광경

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

별 형성에서 회전하는 “우주 바람”의 중요성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

지구 대기에서 새로운 오염물질이 발견되어 기후에 대한 우려가 커지고 있습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

오리온자리 유성우: 눈부신 천상의 광경

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

별 형성에서 회전하는 “우주 바람”의 중요성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

Juno 우주선은 목성의 불타는 달인 Io의 놀라운 이미지를 포착합니다.

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0