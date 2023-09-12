도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

저탄소 농도 요소 생산을 위해 전통적인 비료 생산을 전기 합성으로 대체

By비키 스타브로풀루

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
저탄소 농도 요소 생산을 위해 전통적인 비료 생산을 전기 합성으로 대체

Researchers from Northwestern University and the University of Toronto have collaborated to explore a promising method for producing the fertilizer urea using electrified synthesis. This process not only reduces the carbon intensity associated with urea production but also helps denitrify wastewater. The team utilized a hybrid catalyst made of zinc and copper to convert waste nitrogen and carbon dioxide into urea.

The use of synthetic nitrogen fertilizer in agriculture is crucial but contributes to significant carbon emissions and nitrate-containing runoff. The fertilizer production industry is responsible for 3% of energy consumption annually, making it a target for reducing emissions and finding more sustainable alternatives.

Urea is a widely used and valuable fertilizer in the industry, representing a $100 billion market. While researchers have explored alternative routes for producing ammonia, a primary precursor to many fertilizers, few have focused on urea. This research project aimed to investigate whether waste nitrogen sources, captured CO2, and electricity could be used to generate urea.

The team discovered that a hybrid catalyst composed of zinc and copper worked effectively in a relay mode to facilitate the conversion of carbon dioxide and waste nitrogen into urea. The researchers found historical references dating back to the 1970s that hinted at the potential of pure metals like zinc and copper in these processes. By optimizing the ratio of zinc to copper, the team achieved the desired conversion efficiency.

In addition to reducing the carbon footprint associated with fertilizer production, the research team conducted a thorough life-cycle analysis to assess the energy and cost savings. They found that transitioning to renewable energy sources further decreased energy emissions, making the technology more viable for water treatment facilities. The conversion efficiency would need to reach 70% for the process to be widely practical.

While there is still progress to be made before commercialization, such as accounting for water treatment impurities and increasing the process’s operating time, the electrified synthesis of urea using a hybrid catalyst holds tremendous potential in providing low-carbon-intensity fertilizer production and wastewater denitrification.

Sources: Nature Catalysis

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

네안데르탈인에게서 물려받은 유전자가 중증 코로나19의 위험을 증가시킨다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

멸종 옹호: 네안데르탈인의 존엄성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

고대 기원: 과거의 신비를 밝히다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

네안데르탈인에게서 물려받은 유전자가 중증 코로나19의 위험을 증가시킨다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

멸종 옹호: 네안데르탈인의 존엄성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

고대 기원: 과거의 신비를 밝히다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

타밀 나두(Tamil Nadu), 테스트 양성률이 19인 새로운 COVID-XNUMX 사례 XNUMX건 보고

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0