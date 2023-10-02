도시의 삶

합성 식물 단백질은 헌팅턴병 치료에 유망한 잠재력을 보여줍니다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
합성 식물 단백질은 헌팅턴병 치료에 유망한 잠재력을 보여줍니다

Researchers at the University of Cologne have discovered a novel approach for treating Huntington’s disease, a neurodegenerative disorder. The team utilized a synthetic enzyme derived from plants, known as stromal processing peptidase (SPP), and found that it reduced the clumping of polyglutamine repeat (polyQ) proteins associated with the pathological changes in Huntington’s disease.

Huntington’s disease is one of several polyglutamine neurodegenerative diseases caused by the repetition of glutamine amino acids in specific proteins. The excessive accumulation of these polyQ repeats leads to the formation of harmful protein deposits, resulting in cellular dysfunction and death. Despite intensive research, there are currently no cures for these diseases.

To explore potential treatments, the researchers introduced the toxic mutant protein huntingtin, which causes cell death in human neurons, into plants. Surprisingly, they found that the plants remained healthy and actively removed the huntingtin protein clumps, unlike animal and human models of the disease.

The researchers identified chloroplasts, plant organelles responsible for photosynthesis, as the critical factor in preventing toxic protein accumulation in plants. They discovered that the chloroplast protein SPP plays a key role in this process. By producing the plant SPP in human cell and nematode worm models of Huntington’s disease, the investigators were able to reduce protein clumps and alleviate disease symptoms.

These findings offer hope for the development of SPP as a potential therapy for Huntington’s disease. The researchers emphasized the need for further investigation to understand the molecular mechanisms through which SPP prevents protein aggregation and to explore potential off-target effects.

Furthermore, the study opens up possibilities for the discovery of other plant proteins that can prevent the aggregation of disease-related proteins. The researchers expressed their belief that plant research holds the key to finding new drugs to treat human diseases and that studying plants as models of aging research could lead to significant advances in the field.

The team has secured funding to bring their idea into application, with plans to establish a start-up that produces plant-derived therapeutic proteins for testing as potential treatments for neurodegenerative diseases in humans.

– Nature Aging – “In planta expression of human polyQ-expanded huntingtin fragment reveals mechanisms to prevent disease-related protein aggregation”
– University of Cologne News – “Synthetic Plant Proteins as a Potential Therapy for Huntington’s Disease”

