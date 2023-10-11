도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

천문학자들은 XNUMX번째 행성 가설에 대한 대안 이론을 제안합니다

By맘포 브레시아

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
천문학자들은 XNUMX번째 행성 가설에 대한 대안 이론을 제안합니다

Astronomers have long been puzzled by the eccentric behavior of celestial bodies in our solar system. Many have theorized that a ninth planet could be responsible for these anomalies, hiding on the outskirts of our planetary neighborhood. However, a recent study published in The Astrophysical Journal suggests an alternative explanation based on an alternative hypothesis known as Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND).

MOND proposes modifications to our understanding of Newton’s law of universal gravitation to explain the anomalous properties observed in galaxies and other celestial objects. It challenges traditional views about the nature of dark matter and has gained traction among scientists in recent years.

In their study, theoretical physicists Katherine Brown and Harsh Mathur argue that MOND could offer an explanation for the peculiar behavior of celestial objects in the outer regions of our solar system. Their research indicated that MOND’s predictions were consistent with the observed phenomena.

By plotting the orbits of objects that make up the existing ninth planet dataset against the gravitational field of the galaxy, Brown and Mathur found a striking alignment. This suggests that the observed clustering and eccentric behavior may be influenced by the gravitational field of the Milky Way, rather than the presence of an unseen ninth planet.

The researchers acknowledge the need for further investigation and the possibility of observational biases. Nonetheless, their findings raise questions about our current understanding of gravity and provide support for the alternative theory of MOND.

This study contributes to the ongoing scientific debate about the existence and nature of a ninth planet, highlighting the need to consider alternative explanations and challenge existing theories in the field of astrophysics.

출처 :
– 천체 물리학 저널
– Micah Hanks (Editor-in-Chief and Co-Founder of The Debrief)

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

오존에 노출된 대두의 스트레스 수준을 측정하는 데 사용되는 형광

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0