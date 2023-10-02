도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

법의학 안면 재건의 새로운 발전

By가브리엘 보타

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
법의학 안면 재건의 새로운 발전

A new advancement in forensic facial reconstruction has been announced in Stark County, Ohio, by Attorney General Dave Yost. This technology aims to provide law enforcement and the public with alternative images of unidentified persons in order to generate more leads and solve cold cases.

Traditionally, forensic artists like Sam Molnar from Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) would sculpt heads and faces of the unidentified using clay on top of 3D printed copies of their skulls. However, this process was time-consuming, as it required driving the skull to a medical center for CT scanning and then 3D printing the file.

Now, a partnership between BCI and The Ohio State University has led to the development of a computer program by graphics researcher Jeremy Patterson and 3D animator Dean Hensley. This program uses photogrammetry to create a scaled 3D rendering of objects, including human skulls. Instead of relying on expensive specialized equipment, this program only requires a series of iPhone photos taken from different angles.

With this technology, Molnar can now take images of the skull on her cell phone and send them to Patterson and Hensley. They quickly create the 3D model with much less data than a traditional CT scan, resulting in a faster printing process.

These advancements have already made a significant impact in solving cold cases. By reducing the time it takes to obtain a 3D printed copy of the skull, investigations can move forward more quickly. In partnership with animation technology, forensic facial reconstruction has become a powerful tool for law enforcement, providing them with a new way to identify and give faces to the unidentified.

출처 :

- Additive Technologies for Facial Reconstruction – Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation

- Advancements in Forensic Facial Reconstruction – 오하이오 주립대학교

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

루빈 망원경: 우주의 비밀을 밝히다

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

마이크로니들 센서로 약물 수준의 지속적인 모니터링 가능

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

Aditya L1 미션은 Lagrange Point 1에 도달하여 Sun 연구의 새로운 가능성을 열었습니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

루빈 망원경: 우주의 비밀을 밝히다

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

마이크로니들 센서로 약물 수준의 지속적인 모니터링 가능

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

Aditya L1 미션은 Lagrange Point 1에 도달하여 Sun 연구의 새로운 가능성을 열었습니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

허블은 렌즈형 은하 NGC 612의 놀라운 이미지를 공개합니다

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0