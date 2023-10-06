도시의 삶

과학

허블 우주 망원경은 당혹스러운 우주 사건을 발견했습니다

By가브리엘 보타

6년 2023월 XNUMX일
The Hubble Space Telescope has recently captured an extraordinary cosmic event known as a Luminous Fast Blue Optical Transient (LFBOT), leaving scientists perplexed. LFBOTs are characterized by a rapid increase in brightness followed by a quick fade, and only a few have been observed since their discovery in 2018. What makes this particular LFBOT, nicknamed the Finch, so puzzling is that it was found in a region of space 50,000 light years away from the nearest galaxy.

Initially detected in April by terrestrial cameras at the Palomar Observatory in California, the blast emitted light with a scorching temperature of 36,000 degrees Fahrenheit, as analyzed by a telescope in Chile. However, it was only the Hubble Space Telescope that provided the necessary observations to determine the location of the explosion accurately.

Ashley Chrimes, the lead author of the forthcoming paper in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, stated in an ESA press release that the Hubble observations revealed the uniqueness of the event compared to others previously observed. While the precise cause of the Finch remains uncertain, scientists have generally associated similar events with a star being torn apart by a black hole. However, this explanation seems unlikely due to the remote location of the Finch.

The paper’s authors have proposed a new hypothesis: the collision of two neutron stars that were ejected from their galaxy and had been orbiting each other for more than a billion years. This collision would result in a kilonova, an explosion 1,000 times more potent than a supernova. Nevertheless, Chrimes emphasized that many questions remain unanswered, and further research is necessary to determine the true nature of the Finch.

출처 :
– 유럽우주국(ESA)
– 왕립천문학회 월간 공지

