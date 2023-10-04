도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

허블이 포착한 NGC 612: 희귀 전파은하의 놀라운 이미지

By비키 스타브로풀루

4년 2023월 XNUMX일
허블이 포착한 NGC 612: 희귀 전파은하의 놀라운 이미지

Summary: NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured a breathtaking image of lenticular galaxy NGC 612. Unlike spiral galaxies, lenticular galaxies lack characteristic arms but have a central bulge and disk. NGC 612, located in the Sculptor constellation, is an active Seyfert galaxy with a center that appears over 100 times brighter than its stars. This galaxy emits significant amounts of infrared radiation despite appearing normal in visible light. It is also an extremely rare non-elliptical radio galaxy associated with the radio source PKS 0131-36. Astronomers hope that by studying NGC 612, they can learn more about the causes of radio wave emissions in galaxies.

The stunning image captured by Hubble showcases the unique features of NGC 612. The galactic disk, visible in orange and dark red, is composed of dust and cool hydrogen gas. This disk contains the bulk of the galaxy’s matter. NGC 612 is known for its young star population, with ages ranging from 40 to 100 million years. The galaxy is approximately 400 million light-years away from Earth, residing in our southern hemisphere.

NGC 612’s classification as a Seyfert galaxy makes it an object of interest for astronomers. Despite its seemingly calm movement near the center, a Seyfert Type II galaxy like NGC 612 emits large amounts of infrared radiation. The exact cause of this phenomenon is still a topic of study. However, NGC 612’s bright and dominant bulge, similar to those found in elliptical radio galaxies, raises questions about its association with radio emissions.

This particular lenticular galaxy also stands out due to its connection with a non-elliptical radio source, PKS 0131-36. Only five radio-emitting lenticular galaxies have been discovered, making this association rare. Scientists have proposed theories suggesting that an interaction with a companion spiral galaxy or the galaxy’s dominant bulge may be responsible for the unusual radio emissions.

Astronomer John Herschel first discovered NGC 612 in 1837. With a mass of about 1.1 trillion times that of our sun, this remarkable galaxy continues to intrigue scientists as they strive to unravel the mysteries of radio wave emissions in cosmic objects.

출처:
– Hubble records rare radio galaxy NGC 612, retrieved 4 October 2023 from [phys.org](https://phys.org/news/2023-10-hubble-rare-radio-galaxy-ngc.html)

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

제임스 웹 우주 망원경으로 초기 은하계에 대한 놀라운 발견 밝혀

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0