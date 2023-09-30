도시의 삶

과학

허블 우주 망원경을 사용한 초신성 잔해에 대한 흥미로운 연구

By비키 스타브로풀루

30년 2023월 XNUMX일
Scientists are using data from the Hubble Space Telescope to study the changes that occur in supernova remnants over time. These remnants are the result of the explosive deaths of massive stars, which release vast amounts of energy and transform the surrounding environment. When the shockwave from a supernova explosion travels through space and collides with dust and gas, it can create intricate and beautiful structures known as supernova remnants.

The Cygnus Loop is one of the most well-known remnants, spanning about 120 light-years in diameter. NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captured images of this bubble-shaped object in 2020, providing researchers with valuable data for their study.

Lead author Ravi Sankrit of the Space Telescope Science Institute explains that the Hubble images offer unprecedented clarity in observing the edge of the Cygnus Loop. They reveal information about the density variations encountered by the supernova shocks as they propagate through space, as well as the turbulence in the regions behind these shocks.

By comparing Hubble observations from 2020 and 2001, scientists were able to calculate that the shock is traveling at an astonishing speed of over half a million miles per hour. Surprisingly, the shock has not slowed down at all during this time.

The shape of the Cygnus Loop appears as a filament because we are viewing it from the side, similar to how a wrinkled sheet appears. The “twisted ribbons of light” seen in the image arise from the shockwave encountering differing densities of material in the interstellar medium.

The interstellar medium refers to the thin region of dust and gas that exists between star systems. As the shock moves through this medium, it creates the unique shape seen in the Cygnus Loop. The researchers were pleasantly surprised by the intricate and delicate structure that was revealed through the Hubble images.

The findings of this study are published in The Astrophysical Journal.

출처 :
– 천체 물리학 저널
– NASA, ESA, Ravi Sankrit (STScI)

