도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

허블 우주 망원경은 충돌하는 은하의 놀라운 이미지를 포착합니다

By로버트 앤드류

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
허블 우주 망원경은 충돌하는 은하의 놀라운 이미지를 포착합니다

The Hubble Space Telescope recently captured a breathtaking image of two colliding galaxies located 465 million light-years away from Earth. The image reveals a subtle “bridge” of gas connecting the galactic pair known as the Arp 107 system. The Hubble, a joint mission by NASA and the European Space Agency, utilized the Advanced Camera for Surveys to capture this mesmerizing view.

In the image, the larger galaxy, known as the Seyfert Galaxy, is seen on the left side. It displays a prominent spiral arm filled with vivid gas and dust surrounding its nucleus. The Seyfert Galaxy is particularly remarkable as it allows astronomers to observe radiation not just from its active galactic nucleus, but from the entire galaxy. This can be clearly seen in the image, with distinct spiral arms extending throughout the galaxy.

The active galactic nucleus of the Seyfert Galaxy emits a powerful glow caused by the inflow of material into the supermassive black hole at its core. The luminous spiral arm of the galaxy is brimming with young stars, their formation fueled by the abundant material drawn from the smaller companion galaxy visible to the right in the image.

The smaller galaxy, while presenting a radiant core, has relatively dim spiral arms due to its integration into the larger galaxy. Delicately hanging below the merging duo is the bridge of gas, a striking feature captured in the new Hubble image.

This image is part of a broader program aimed at studying a catalog of 338 extraordinary and enigmatic galaxies known as the Atlas of Strange Galaxy. The goal is to provide the public with captivating images of these objects, revealing the beauty and mysteries of our universe.

Source: Arab Times Kuwait English Daily.

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

또 다른 위기 상황: 소행성 2023 SW6이 지구에 접근하다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0