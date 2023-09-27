도시의 삶

과학

솜브레로 은하: 우주의 장엄하고 독특한 아름다움

By로버트 앤드류

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
The Sombrero Galaxy, also known as Messier 104 or M104, has captured the attention of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope with its majestic and attractive appearance. Situated at the southern edge of the Virgo cluster of galaxies and located 28 million light-years away from Earth, this spiral galaxy is truly a sight to behold.

With a diameter of 50,000 light-years, the Sombrero Galaxy is notable for its bright, white, bulbous nucleus, which is surrounded by dense dust lanes that form its spiral structure. It is within this dust lane that star formation occurs, adding to the galaxy’s beauty. Scientists believe that a large black hole resides at the center of M104, giving it another intriguing feature.

The Sombrero Galaxy earned its name due to its resemblance to the Mexican hat of the same name. Its spiral arms extend through a dense dust lane, creating a ring that encloses the central bulge. Furthermore, it possesses a bright nucleus with a large central bulge, making it a unique and visually striking galaxy.

While the Sombrero Galaxy appears almost edge-on from Earth, it is just outside the range of naked-eye viewing. However, it can still be seen with a small telescope, thanks to its relatively bright magnitude of +8.

Thanks to the remarkable capabilities of the Hubble Space Telescope, M104’s dense system of globular clusters has been easily discerned. It is estimated that the Sombrero Galaxy has approximately 2,000 globular clusters, which is ten times the number found in our very own Milky Way galaxy. These globular clusters have an impressive age range of 10 to 13 billion years, similar to the age of the Milky Way clusters.

In conclusion, the Sombrero Galaxy stands out in the universe as a truly magnificent and unique celestial object. Its distinctive appearance, combined with its dense globular clusters and fascinating features, make it an object of great interest for scientists and space enthusiasts alike.

출처 :
– NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope
– Definition of “magnitude” – Merriam-Webster Dictionary
– Definition of “globular clusters” – Britannica

