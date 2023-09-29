도시의 삶

과학

By비키 스타브로풀루

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 연구에서 운동과 정신 건강 사이의 연관성이 밝혀졌습니다

A recent study has revealed a strong correlation between regular exercise and improved mental health. Researchers analyzed data from over 10,000 participants and found that engaging in physical activity, such as walking, running, or swimming, was associated with a lower risk of developing mental health conditions.

The study defined exercise as any physical activity that increased heart rate and caused sweating, and participants were classified as either active or inactive based on their self-reported activity levels. The researchers then assessed the participants’ mental health using a standardized questionnaire.

The results showed that active individuals were significantly less likely to experience symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress. In fact, the risk of developing these mental health conditions was found to be 21% lower in those who engaged in regular exercise.

This link between exercise and mental health can be attributed to several factors. Physical activity releases endorphins, which are known as “feel-good” hormones that can boost mood and reduce stress. Regular exercise also improves sleep quality, increases self-esteem, and provides a sense of accomplishment.

Furthermore, exercise can act as a distraction from negative thoughts and anxieties, providing individuals with an outlet to channel their energy and focus on something positive. It also promotes social interaction and can reduce feelings of loneliness or isolation.

The findings of this study support the notion that exercise should be incorporated into mental health treatment plans. While further research is needed to determine the optimal type and duration of exercise for mental health benefits, engaging in any form of physical activity is likely to have a positive impact on mental well-being.

Therefore, healthcare professionals should encourage their patients to incorporate regular exercise into their daily routines. Whether it’s a brisk walk around the neighborhood, a yoga class, or a team sport, physical activity can be an effective and accessible way to improve mental health.

