도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

동물의 뇌 탐구: MRI와 뇌지도 작성

By로버트 앤드류

13년 2023월 XNUMX일
동물의 뇌 탐구: MRI와 뇌지도 작성

Scientists are using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to study the brains of animals and create brain atlases of different species. These atlases, which currently map the brains of healthy animals and cadavers, aim to establish scanning protocols and provide a baseline understanding of brain structure. The ultimate goal is to utilize these atlases for research purposes and assist in the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases and conditions.

So far, brain atlases have been created for species such as domestic dogs, cats, horses, and sheep. Through these atlases, researchers have learned that safely anesthetizing an animal for scanning while keeping them still enough is a delicate process. The scans have also identified areas of functional activation, such as the parts of the brain that light up when a tail is wagged or a smack is received.

Further analysis of the brain atlases will include studying pathologies and resting states. In a unique effort, the brain of a bearded dragon, a popular pet reptile in the US, was mapped by researchers at the University of Illinois. This departure from studying canines, felines, and equines in the field of animal brain mapping provided valuable insights into the development of balance, movement, and sight in this species.

Other reptiles, such as the tokay gecko, green anole, garter snake, and tawny dragon, also have their own MRI-based brain atlases. Although some of these atlases were created using cadavers due to the risks of anesthesia.

In addition to studying reptiles, scientists are also using high-resolution magnetic resonance microscopy to explore the brains of insects. This allows them to uncover the inner workings of insects such as cockroaches and caterpillars, and to discover how their brain structures differ throughout their lifecycle.

출처 : 힌두 스탄 타임즈

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

태양권: 우리 태양계를 둘러싼 거대한 거품

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

쿠키 이해: 알아야 할 사항

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA, 지구에 접근하는 소행성 발견

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

태양권: 우리 태양계를 둘러싼 거대한 거품

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

쿠키 이해: 알아야 할 사항

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 지구에 접근하는 소행성 발견

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

XNUMX번째 행성에 대한 신비한 탐색: 사실인가 허구인가?

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0