사랑의 힘과 한계: 에이미 블룸의 "실버 워터" 가르치기

By비키 스타브로풀루

4년 2023월 XNUMX일
Yiyun Li, a writer, recounts her experience teaching Amy Bloom’s short story “Silver Water” for 12 years. The story follows Violet, the narrator, and her sister Rose, who suffers from mental illness. Each semester, Li would have her students read the story and engage in discussions about its themes and craft. She connected deeply with the story and used it as a means of reflecting on her own life experiences, including the loss of her son. Through teaching “Silver Water,” Li recognized the power and limitations of love in the face of devastating problems.

In her article, Li explores the impact of chance encounters on our life paths. She credits taking a fiction-writing class with James Alan McPherson as a defining moment that led her to pursue a career in writing. McPherson introduced her to Isaac Babel’s stories and Amy Bloom’s “Come to Me,” which had a lasting influence on her. Li emphasizes how different encounters and words of encouragement can shape one’s life trajectory.

Li found solace and inspiration in teaching “Silver Water” each semester. The story, with its exploration of mental illness and the complexities of sibling relationships, resonated deeply with her. The themes of life and death, and the music that flows in between, brought comfort amidst the trials of her own life. The tragic loss of her son further intensified the significance of the story.

Through teaching “Silver Water,” Li came to understand the limitations of love. Love, though powerful, cannot solve all of life’s problems. It cannot prevent mental illness or shield loved ones from pain. Li reflects on the judgment she faced from others regarding her own struggle with suicidal depression. She recognizes that love, while essential, does not guarantee a solution or remedy to the darkest moments of life.

Ultimately, Li’s experience with “Silver Water” exemplifies the profound impact literature can have on our lives. It allows us to explore different perspectives, contemplate profound questions, and find solace during difficult times. Through teaching the story, Li found a reflection of her own experiences and a reminder of the complexities of love and loss.

정의:
– Short story: A fictional narrative that is shorter in length than a novel.
– Craft: The techniques and skills used in creating a piece of writing.
– Mental illness: A condition that affects a person’s thoughts, emotions, and behavior, often resulting in distress and impaired functioning.
– Sibling relationships: The relationships between brothers and sisters.
– Solace: Comfort or relief in times of distress.
– Trajectory: The course or path that something follows.

출처 :
– “The Power and Limitations of Love: Teaching Amy Bloom’s ‘Silver Water'” by Yiyun Li

