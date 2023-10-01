도시의 삶

1년 2023월 XNUMX일
지구의 대륙이 하나의 초대륙으로 합쳐지면 어떻게 될까요?

Scientists predict that in 250 million years, Earth’s continents will merge together to form a supercontinent called “Pangea Ultima.” However, this new research suggests that conditions on Pangea Ultima will be inhospitable for most mammals to survive due to increased volcanic activity and higher levels of radiation from an older sun.

The formation of Pangea Ultima will result in significantly hotter land surface temperatures, transforming much of the continent into a vast, hot desert. During the hottest months, temperatures could exceed 40 degrees Celsius, with some areas experiencing temperatures surpassing 50 degrees Celsius.

This increase in temperature is primarily due to the projected location of Pangea Ultima, which will be centered on the equator. Additionally, factors such as differences in land elevation, the absence of ice sheets, and changes in vegetation patterns will contribute to this warming.

It is estimated that when Pangea Ultima forms, the Sun will be 2.5% brighter than its present state, further elevating the average land temperature on Earth. This will leave only a quarter of the planet’s surface habitable.

One uncertainty lies in atmospheric CO2 levels at the time of Pangea Ultima’s formation. It is predicted that CO2 concentrations could reach approximately 613 parts per million (ppm), compared to the typical background level of around 420 ppm today. These elevated CO2 levels would result in even higher land surface temperatures, further reducing Earth’s habitability.

Mammals’ ability to regulate their body temperature has been crucial to their survival. However, when the surrounding air becomes hotter than their skin’s temperature, mammals struggle to shed heat, potentially leading to heatstroke.

While mammals have endured warm periods in the past, the formation of Pangea Ultima poses unique challenges. Unlike previous warm periods, Pangea Ultima is expected to last for tens of millions of years, making it difficult for mammals to escape extreme heat by moving towards cooler regions.

The formation of supercontinents plays a significant role in shaping the evolution of life on Earth. If mammals do perish, the future dominant life forms remain uncertain. But for now, mammals have had a good run.

