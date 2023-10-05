도시의 삶

물리학이 원자를 구한 방법: 현실의 구성 요소 이해

By로버트 앤드류

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
In the 19th and early 20th centuries, the study of atoms led to both incredible discoveries and perplexing paradoxes. Initially, John Dalton’s modern atomic theory proposed that everything is composed of indivisible atoms with identical properties. However, experiments involving cathode ray tubes in 1897 and radioactive particles in 1911 revealed that atoms were actually made up of massive atomic nuclei and light electrons. This posed a problem because according to the laws of electricity and magnetism, atoms should have been unstable and collapsed within a fraction of a second.

In order to save the atom from this catastrophic fate, the Heisenberg uncertainty principle came into play. This principle not only saved the atom but also allowed scientists to predict their sizes. The periodic table of elements sorts atoms based on the number of free or occupied valence electrons, which primarily determine the chemical properties of each atom. Despite the discovery of atomic components, the idea of the atom can be traced back to Ancient Greece. Democritus of Abdera, a materialist philosopher, believed that reality was composed of a finite number of indivisible atoms, which could explain the order and regularity of the world.

Further experiments in the 18th century revealed evidence that supported the idea of atoms as the fundamental building blocks of matter. Dalton and Mendeleev described and classified atoms based on their properties, leading to a deeper understanding of atomic structure. However, J.J. Thomson’s experiments with cathode rays shattered the notion of atoms as indivisible entities. He discovered that atoms actually contained smaller subatomic particles known as electrons. These negatively charged, low-mass particles existed within the atom.

Subsequent experiments by Ernest Rutherford in 1911 aimed to uncover the nature of the other particles within the atom. Rutherford’s experiment involved bombarding a thin gold foil with particles and observing their behavior. The results revealed the existence of a positively charged atomic nucleus at the center of the atom, surrounded by electrons. This model of the atom provided a more accurate understanding of its structure.

Through the study of atomic structure and the development of quantum mechanics, physicists were able to save the atom from collapse and gain a deeper understanding of its components. These discoveries revolutionized our understanding of matter and paved the way for advancements in various scientific fields.

