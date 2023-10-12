도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

지구 구조판의 역동적인 세계

By로버트 앤드류

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
지구 구조판의 역동적인 세계

The surface of Earth, which was once a sea of molten rock billions of years ago, has now formed into a continuous rocky shell as the magma cooled. This rocky shell is divided into plates that make up Earth’s surface, and these plates are constantly moving due to the differences in strength and density between the crust and the mantle beneath it. The movement of these plates gives rise to various geological features such as mountains, rifts, volcanoes, and earthquakes.

There is some debate among geologists about the exact number of plates that cover Earth’s surface. Most agree on the existence of 12 to 14 primary plates, including the North American, African, Eurasian, Indo-Australian, South American, Antarctic, and Pacific plates. The Pacific Plate, in particular, is the largest, covering an area of 39.9 million square miles. Additionally, there are smaller plates such as the Philippine Sea, Cocos, Nazca, Arabian, and Juan de Fuca plates. Some geologists consider the Anatolian Plate and the East African Plate as separate entities due to their different movement speeds.

Plate boundaries, where the plate tectonics cause plates to break into smaller fragments called microplates, add complexity to this dynamic puzzle. There may be around 57 microplates on Earth, but they are not usually included on world maps due to uncertainty regarding their formation and definition. These microplates have an area of less than 386,000 square miles.

The movement of Earth’s plates also creates fascinating scenarios. The Pacific Plate is the fastest, moving northwest at a rate of 2.8 to 3.9 inches per year. This rapid motion is due to the presence of subduction zones, also known as the Ring of Fire, where plates are being pulled down into the Earth. The continuous motion may even result in the consumption of continents, with pieces falling off into the mantle.

As geologists strive to understand the intricacies of plate tectonics, the future appearance of Earth’s plate-covered surface remains a mystery. Billions of years from now, the movement of these plates will undoubtedly shape the planet into new and unrecognizable forms.

출처: 라이브 사이언스

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

오존에 노출된 대두의 스트레스 수준을 측정하는 데 사용되는 형광

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0