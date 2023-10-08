도시의 삶

자기 융합 플라즈마 드라이브: 성간 여행의 가능성

맘포 브레시아

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
Current technologies have limitations when it comes to interstellar travel. However, there is a technology under development that could overcome these challenges: Magnetic Fusion Plasma Drives (MFPDs). Fusion propulsion systems, also known as MFPDs, offer the potential for intergalactic travel.

MFPDs involve the use of nuclear fusion, the same mechanism that powers the sun and stars, to achieve propulsion. These systems promise significantly higher energy densities and efficiency compared to conventional chemical rockets.

Assistant Professor Florian Neukart, from the Leiden Institute of Advanced Computer Science, suggests that MFPDs could make our intergalactic travels a reality. Neukart is also a board member of Terra Quantum AG, a Swiss quantum technology developer.

While the current focus is on potential future space exploration and interplanetary travel, the ultimate goal of MFPDs is to enable expeditions to distant planets and even intergalactic travel. The use of fusion motors could offer quick and effective propulsion for these missions.

MFPDs hold the promise of bringing humanity closer to exploring the vast expanse of the universe. With their higher energy densities and efficiency, they could revolutionize the way we approach space travel. However, further research and development are needed to refine the technology and ensure its feasibility.

The development of MFPDs represents a significant step forward in our quest to venture beyond our solar system. Although there are still challenges to overcome, scientists and researchers are optimistic about the potential of MFPDs to propel us on interstellar journeys.

정의 :
– Magnetic Fusion Plasma Drives (MFPDs): Propulsion systems based on nuclear fusion that offer higher energy densities and efficiency compared to conventional rockets.
– Fusion propulsion systems: Technologies being researched for potential future space exploration and interplanetary travel.

출처 :
– 유니버스 투데이
– Leiden Institute of Advanced Computer Science (LIACS), Leiden University
– Terra Quantum AG, Swiss quantum technology developer

