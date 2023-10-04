도시의 삶

By로버트 앤드류

4년 2023월 XNUMX일
나방과 벌: 비행의 진화

Mosquitoes and other flying insects have long fascinated scientists with their ability to fly at remarkable speeds. Researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology and the University of California, San Diego, have discovered that the ultrafast wingbeats of mosquitoes, as well as three other groups of insects, evolved from a single common ancestor. By developing physics models and robotics, the scientists were able to demonstrate how these transitions between flight modes could occur.

The researchers focused on the moth as a key species in understanding the evolution of flight. Unlike mosquitoes, moths utilize synchronous activation from their nervous system to pace their flight muscles with every wing stroke. However, the ancestors of moths and three other flying insects evolved to have asynchronous flight but later lost it. Despite this loss, moths retained the ability to perform asynchronous muscle contractions.

To explain how insects can transition back and forth between synchronous and asynchronous flight, the researchers mapped flight strategies onto two fundamental ways of thinking about oscillations. By adjusting a few parameters, the insects can shift from one flight mode to another. These findings provide insight into the behavior of ancient insect muscles and showcase the interdisciplinary nature of this research, combining physics, evolutionary biology, and robotics.

Insects that fly synchronously match their nervous system pulses to wing movement. However, smaller insects lack the mechanics for synchronous flight and instead employ asynchronous flight. Asynchronous flight involves sending a pulse of activity to the flight muscles, which are then primed to contract regardless of whether the wing needs to flap. This allows the wings to flap faster than if the nervous system had to activate and relax the muscles each time.

The researchers’ findings challenge the assumption that asynchronous flight evolved independently in different insect groups. They discovered that asynchronous flight evolved once for all flying insects and that transitions between synchronous and asynchronous flight have occurred in both directions. By modeling the evolution of flight and studying moths, the researchers gained valuable insights into the mechanisms behind these flight modes.

This research sheds light on the fascinating world of insect flight, offering new perspectives on the evolution of flight and the capabilities of these tiny creatures.

Sources: Georgia Tech/Rob Felt

