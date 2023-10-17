도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

기후 변화가 박쥐의 비정상적인 수명을 위협한다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다.

By가브리엘 보타

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
기후 변화가 박쥐의 비정상적인 수명을 위협한다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다.

A recent study published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences suggests that the remarkable lifespans of bats may be at risk due to rising global temperatures. The research, conducted by scientists from University College Dublin and the University of Bristol, focused on the hibernation cycle of a group of wild greater horseshoe bats.

The researchers discovered that fluctuations in the weather during the bats’ hibernation period affected the molecular mechanism responsible for their long lives. Telomeres, which are pieces of DNA that protect the ends of chromosomes, shorten each time a cell divides. This shortening process is associated with aging and aging-related diseases.

The study found that bats that emerged from hibernation more frequently due to warmer conditions had significantly shorter telomeres compared to previous winters with colder temperatures. Professor Emma Teeling of University College Dublin expressed concern over these findings, stating that the predicted rise in global temperatures may limit the beneficial effects of hibernation in wild bats.

Dr. Megan Power, the lead author of the study, tracked over 200 wild greater horseshoe bats across three winters to examine the effects of hibernation on telomeres. The research revealed that hibernation acts as a form of rejuvenation, with the telomeres extending rather than shortening during the hibernation season. This extension is likely due to the expression of the enzyme telomerase, which allows telomeric DNA to replicate itself without causing harm.

The study’s findings emphasize the potential consequences of changing climatic conditions on the long-lived nature of bats. Species with long lifespans and slow reproductive rates, such as bats, are particularly vulnerable to environmental changes. The researchers stress the importance of understanding how bats are affected by and adapt to rapid climate change.

Further investigation is needed to explore the role of telomerase in the extension of telomeres during hibernation. The study highlights the impact of climate change on the ecology and survival of bat populations, emphasizing the need for continued research and conservation efforts to protect these extraordinary creatures.

출처:
– Megan L. Power et al, Hibernation telomere dynamics in a shifting climate: insights from wild greater horseshoe bats, Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2023.1589
– University College Dublin

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

흥미로운 새로운 발견: 이전에 알려지지 않았던 여우원숭이와 유사한 고대 영장류 두 종이 발굴되었습니다

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

Scathing Review에 따르면 NASA의 화성 표본 반환 임무의 미래는 의심스럽습니다.

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

CU Boulder의 콜로라도 경제적 영향은 4.3억 달러에 달합니다.

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

흥미로운 새로운 발견: 이전에 알려지지 않았던 여우원숭이와 유사한 고대 영장류 두 종이 발굴되었습니다

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

Scathing Review에 따르면 NASA의 화성 표본 반환 임무의 미래는 의심스럽습니다.

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

CU Boulder의 콜로라도 경제적 영향은 4.3억 달러에 달합니다.

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

달보다 더 가까운 소행성: 지구에 접근하는 소행성 2023 TK15

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0