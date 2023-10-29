우주 비행사들은 우주에서의 어려움을 극복하기 위해 적응성과 유연성을 수용합니다.

Living and working in space for extended periods certainly comes with its fair share of unexpected obstacles. European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen recently emphasized the importance of adaptability and flexibility in overcoming these challenges during an interview on the International Space Station (ISS).

According to Mogensen, “You never know what will happen up here. I think the key is to be adaptable and flexible.” These qualities are crucial for astronauts who must constantly be prepared to face unforeseen difficulties and find innovative solutions.

The ISS has encountered numerous unanticipated challenges since its first long-term residents arrived in 2000. For instance, a recent coolant leak forced the rescheduling of two spacewalks. In another incident, the station lost contact with NASA’s Mission Control center in Houston after a power outage. Additionally, in 2021, the station experienced unexpected engine thrust, causing it to go temporarily out of control. These instances demonstrate the need for astronauts to possess a wide range of skills and the ability to adapt in any given situation.

Being “a jack of all trades” is an essential aspect of an astronaut’s job, as highlighted by Mogensen. They must be prepared for the unexpected and have the expertise to tackle various challenges. Whether fixing a coolant leak, maintaining equipment, or responding to emergencies, adaptability and flexibility are indispensable qualities for success.

In addition to individual skills, astronauts rely on teamwork and the support of Mission Control in Houston. The dedicated team on the ground provides guidance and assistance to overcome the obstacles faced in space. Collaborating with experts who can offer insights and solutions is crucial for astronauts during their missions.

Ultimately, living and working in space necessitates a mindset centered around adaptability and flexibility. Astronauts must embrace the unknown and be prepared to make on-the-job adjustments to ensure the success and safety of their missions. By cultivating these qualities, they can overcome the challenges that arise and continue pushing the boundaries of human exploration.

FAQ

Why is adaptability important for astronauts?

Adaptability is crucial for astronauts because they face numerous unexpected challenges while living and working in space. By being adaptable, astronauts can respond to unforeseen situations and find innovative solutions.

What are some examples of challenges faced by astronauts in space?

Challenges faced by astronauts in space include coolant leaks, power outages, loss of communication with Mission Control, and unexpected engine thrusts. These challenges require adaptability and flexibility to overcome.

How do astronauts manage unexpected challenges in space?

Astronauts rely on their training, individual skills, and teamwork to manage unexpected challenges in space. They work closely with Mission Control, which provides guidance and assistance in overcoming obstacles.

What qualities are necessary for astronauts to succeed in their missions?

In addition to adaptability and flexibility, astronauts require a wide range of skills and expertise. They must be able to fix equipment, respond to emergencies, and work effectively as a team.