도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

오늘밤 드라코니드 유성우가 최고조에 달했습니다

By비키 스타브로풀루

9년 2023월 XNUMX일
오늘밤 드라코니드 유성우가 최고조에 달했습니다

The Draconid meteor shower, also known as the Giacobinids, can be observed in the night sky until tomorrow, but its peak is expected to occur this evening. This annual meteor shower is characterized as “variable,” meaning that the intensity and frequency of meteors can vary greatly from year to year.

During the peak of the Draconid meteor shower, observers can experience a breathtaking display of shooting stars. However, due to its unpredictable nature, there is no guarantee of the number of meteors that will be visible. Some years may see only a few meteors per hour, while other years can produce a spectacular show with hundreds of meteors streaking across the sky.

The radiant point of the Draconid meteor shower is located in the constellation Draco, hence its name. To observe the meteor shower, it is recommended to find a dark location away from city lights, lie back, and look towards the northwestern sky.

While the Draconid meteor shower is not as well-known or popular as other annual meteor showers like the Perseids or Geminids, it offers a unique and exciting experience for stargazers. The meteors are remnants of comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner, which orbits the Sun every 6.6 years. As the Earth passes through the debris left behind by the comet, the particles burn up in our atmosphere, creating the dazzling streaks of light we see as meteors.

So, if you’re a fan of celestial events and meteor showers, don’t miss your chance to catch the Draconids tonight. Remember to dress warmly, bring a blanket, and enjoy the beauty of the night sky.

정의 :
– Draconid Meteor Shower/Giacobinids: An annual meteor shower that occurs in October, characterized as “variable” and known for its unpredictable intensity and frequency of meteors.
– Radiant Point: The point in the sky from which meteors in a meteor shower appear to originate.

출처 :
– The Draconid Meteor Shower can be seen until tomorrow but peaks this evening by Sam Tonkin

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 지구 근처 소행성 2023 TF4 발견

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0