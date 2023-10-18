도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

우주의 레이저 네트워크는 우주 쓰레기를 제거하는 데 도움이 될 수 있습니다

By로버트 앤드류

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
우주의 레이저 네트워크는 우주 쓰레기를 제거하는 데 도움이 될 수 있습니다

There is an increasing concern about the amount of space debris in low-Earth orbit. In response to this issue, researchers are exploring the idea of using a network of lasers to redirect objects that pose a collision risk to safer orbits. The lasers, powered by artificial intelligence, would be mounted on satellites or other dedicated platforms and would monitor space debris objects. When a potential collision is detected with a valuable space asset, like the International Space Station or a satellite, the lasers would be able to nudge the object into a safer orbit.

The project, led by Hang Woon Lee of West Virginia University, is being funded by NASA with $200,000 over three years. The ultimate goal is to develop a system that can make real-time decisions about which space objects to target and ensure that the new orbits are secure from further collisions. Multiple lasers would be used to efficiently alter the trajectory of the objects, a task that would be impossible with a single laser.

Currently, tracking space debris is a challenging task, as not every object in orbit can be monitored. It is estimated that there are around 34,600 tracked fragments of space debris, but there could be an additional 130 million smaller pieces that are too small to accurately detect. This is where the network of lasers becomes particularly useful, as it can target objects of any size.

The use of space-based lasers has several advantages over ground-based lasers. They do not need to pass through Earth’s atmosphere, which can deform the beams, allowing for more precise targeting and maneuvering of objects. Additionally, this AI-powered system could be cost-effective and potentially used to track space objects before launches, ensuring safe and collision-free missions.

In conclusion, the development of a network of lasers in space has the potential to effectively tackle the issue of space debris and protect valuable space assets. By using artificial intelligence and multiple lasers, this system could make real-time decisions and ensure the safety of orbits. This research project funded by NASA is still in its early stages, but it represents an important step towards reducing space junk and preserving the integrity of space operations.

출처 :
– 나사
– 유럽우주국(ESA)

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

남아프리카 말비녹스호산 생물지역의 흥망성쇠

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

태양 과학자들이 태양의 신비한 외부 대기를 이해하는 데 진전을 이루다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

양초의 안전한 대안: 양초 워머 램프

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

남아프리카 말비녹스호산 생물지역의 흥망성쇠

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

태양 과학자들이 태양의 신비한 외부 대기를 이해하는 데 진전을 이루다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

양초의 안전한 대안: 양초 워머 램프

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 Artemis 25 코어 스테이지에 RS-2 엔진 XNUMX개 모두 설치

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0