도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

시계 수리가 우주 정거장 유지 관리에 미치는 영향

By맘포 브레시아

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
시계 수리가 우주 정거장 유지 관리에 미치는 영향

Don Pettit, a chemical engineer and NASA astronaut, revolutionized the way repairs are done on the International Space Station (ISS) through his experience in watch repair. In a video documenting his watch repair process, Pettit showcased the importance of fine motor repair work in space. Prior to this, the standard protocol for repairs on the ISS involved replacing entire units, without taking them apart. However, the Columbia disaster in 2003, which grounded Houston’s fleet for two and a half years, forced NASA to rethink their approach.

Pettit’s watch repair video demonstrated that repairs could be done effectively in space, thereby prompting NASA to consider the idea of utilizing their astronauts’ dexterity for fine repair work. This mindset shift had a significant impact on future maintenance procedures aboard the ISS.

The ability to repair equipment on orbit allowed NASA to adapt to the challenges brought about by the extended grounding of the Space Shuttle fleet. With the reduced crew size and limited supplies on the ISS, the need for efficient repairs became critical. Pettit’s video played a crucial role in proving that astronauts possessed the skills necessary for intricate repair tasks.

By taking inspiration from Pettit’s watch repair demonstration, NASA maintenance personnel began exploring the possibility of dismantling and fixing equipment on orbit. This approach allowed them to extend the lifespan of existing supplies and reduce the reliance on spare parts from Earth.

The influence of Pettit’s video went beyond demonstrating repair capabilities. It showcased the proficiency and finesse of astronauts in handling delicate tasks, challenging the perception that they were solely responsible for larger, rougher operations. This shift in mindset paved the way for a new era of space station maintenance and repair procedures.

With the passage of the NASA Authorization Act, which extends US participation in the ISS until 2030, and the increasing involvement of commercial space operators, the importance of fine repair work remains crucial. The legacy of watch repair in space continues to play a significant role in ensuring the longevity and functionality of spacecraft.

Sources: Wired

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

인도 출신 과학자가 지구 대기권에 금환 일식이 미치는 영향을 연구하기 위한 NASA 로켓 임무

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

BlueWalker 3 위성이 천문학에 미치는 영향: 새로운 발견과 우려

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

인도 출신 과학자가 지구 대기권에 금환 일식이 미치는 영향을 연구하기 위한 NASA 로켓 임무

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

BlueWalker 3 위성이 천문학에 미치는 영향: 새로운 발견과 우려

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0