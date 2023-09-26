도시의 삶

인도의 달 착륙선 부활에 대한 희망이 줄어들고 있습니다

By가브리엘 보타

26년 2023월 XNUMX일
India’s moon lander, Vikram, and the Pragyaan rover, which made a historic landing on the lunar south pole in August, have failed to reestablish communication after entering shutdown mode to survive the freezing lunar night. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had initially been hopeful that the spacecraft would awaken around September 22nd when the lunar night would end, allowing the solar panels to recharge its batteries.

However, scientists at ISRO have been unable to make contact with the lander and rover since then, leading to fading hopes of revival. The freezing temperatures on the moon present a major challenge, with only a 50% chance that the devices could endure the extreme conditions. Despite this setback, ISRO plans to continue its efforts to establish communication until September 30th, when the next lunar sunset is scheduled.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the fate of Vikram and Pragyaan, ISRO has emphasized that the Chandrayaan-3 mission has already been a significant success, achieving its primary objectives. India has become the first country to reach the lunar south polar region and the fourth country to successfully land on the moon, solidifying its position as a leader in space exploration.

During its week-long exploration of the lunar surface, the Pragyaan rover has made important discoveries. It has confirmed the presence of elements such as sulphur, iron, and oxygen on the moon, transmitting valuable images and data back to Earth. Even if the lander and rover do not wake up, they will remain on the moon as symbolic representatives of India’s achievements in lunar exploration.

